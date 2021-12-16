Sniper Pedraza signs extension with Top Rank

The two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza signed an extension of the contract to continue with the promoter company Top Rank for the next three years.

“Happy with that renewal at this stage of my life, so good things await us in the future“Pedraza told this medium.

The Puerto Rican fighter has been part of the company since 2018 after being with Luo DiBella and Javier Bustillo since he began his career in rental boxing. The signing of the new agreement occurred in New York during the undercard led by the lawsuit between Vasily Lomachencho and Richard Commey.

“It offers me peace of mind because getting a new signature with other promoters would be very difficult at this stage of my life. and we do it with the best company there is, ”Pedraza said. “They sent us the contract for three years, we read it and it seemed good to us.”

Pedraza said he did not expect to receive an offer to stay at Top Rank because the current contract was in effect until January 2022.

“We were approached to extend the contract and I am grateful for that. I am 32 years old. I do not expect not to be many more years in boxing. We are very happy with Top Rank and they are with us. For them I am still a boxer who is in the elite and that is what we like, that they consider us for those great fights, “he said.

Pedraza confirmed that he is training fully before the possibility that he will return to the ring by early 2022.

“I’m already working for when they tell us of a definitive date”, He concluded.