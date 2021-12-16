Sons of Vicente Fernández own 88 brands and 25 companies

On December 12, 2021, Vicente Fernández died at the age of 81 after suffering a relapse in his state of health that caused him a multi-organ collapse. Despite the fact that the singer had been hospitalized for more than four months at the Hospital Country 2000 located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the news of his death impacted the world of show business and entertainment in Mexico and Latin America.

In addition to the information that was generated around the present body tribute that his family organized in their ranch “Los 3 Potrillos”, where they allowed access to all the singer’s fans who wanted to say goodbye to the one who was also known as “El Charro de Huentitán “, new news has also emerged about his legacy in personal and professional terms.

One of the most striking is that Vicente Fernández created with his children more than 88 brands and more than 25 companies linked to the production and sale of tequila, avocado, alcoholic beverages, key rings, perfumes, fragrances, as well as the organization of musical shows, real estate developments and technology.

The foregoing was released by the website of the magazine “Forbes”, which assured that according to information in its possession, Vicente Fernández poetry 33 trademarks. According to what was published, it was in 2003 that the singer registered “Vicente Fernández” as a brand to manufacture and sell clothing, footwear, hats, perfumes, tequila, paper and calendars, among other items.

In addition, I believe “VFG“, with which it manufactured and commercialized leather products such as handbags, wallets, purses, luggage items and transport bags, as well as commercial business management and advertising services.

With the brand “Chente Fernández”, the singer offered services of musical performances, organization of concerts and services of entertainment artists. As if that weren’t enough, with the “Don Vicente” label, he made his tequila. In addition, it was detailed that Mr. Vicente Fernández was the majority shareholder of the companies: Ganadería Rancho la Ciénega and El Caminante Taxi Aéreo.

In December 1967, Vicente Fernández married María del Refugio Abarca Villasenor, better known as “Cuquita“, and with which he brought to the world three biological children: Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro.

They have also used their father’s last name to do business around the international fame that Vicente Fernández enjoyed for many years. His eldest son, Vicente Fernández Jr., created “Vicente Fernández JR.” with which it sells perfumery, clothing, footwear and organization of live events.

Gerardo Fernández owns 20 trademarks, such as “Arena VFG“, which is an auditorium with capacity for more than 11 thousand people that is inside the ranch “Los 3 Potrillos” and where Vicente Fernández was watched over by his family and his fans. In addition, the second of the Fernández Abarca has another brand “Los Tres Potrillos”, with which it offers food services, drinks, guacamole, avocado sauce, avocado oil and even operates a restaurant.

Finally, Alejandro Fernández, the most mediatic of Vicente Fernández’s sons, owns 15 trademarks and is a partner or owner of 20 companies, all based in Guadalajara. He, also a singer, created “Flower by AF”, with which he provides advertising services, commercial administration, as well as the production and sale of plants and natural flowers.

Another of the companies created by Alejandro is called “MPT Entertainment For Value”, with this it provides educational services, sports and cultural activities. Just like his father, through his brand “El Potrillo”, he manufactures and sells clothing, footwear, hats and alcoholic beverages.

As if that weren’t enough, “AF Alejandro Fernández” is a brand dedicated to selling precious metals and products made with these raw materials such as jewelry, costume jewelery, precious stones and watches.