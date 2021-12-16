SpaceX wants to convert atmospheric CO2 into fuel

Spacex It has announced a plan to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and turn it into fuel for its ships.

Through a series of tuis, the space company of Elon musk revealed his plans.

“SpaceX is initiating a program to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join us if you are interested,” the company noted.

Working to reduce carbon dioxide is a specific task for space companies, now more so with the boom in space tourism. According to one report, flights by companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are more damaging than the entire lives of more than a billion people.

Musk, The world’s richest man thanks to the popularity of his electric vehicle maker, Tesla, said in January that he would donate $ 100 million for an award for best carbon capture technology, Bloomberg reports.

Vital to mars

In accordance with SpaceX, achieving success in these operations may be “important” to reach Mars, ultimate goal of the company.

Elon musk wants to conquer the Red Planet with its Starship ships, which expect to arrive with passengers and cargo. His final plan is to build a self-sufficient city of one million inhabitants there by 2050.

