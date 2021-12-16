Sports medicine receives new equipment in Granma to strengthen psychophysiological care for athletes (+ audio and photos)





New equipment that will make it possible to strengthen psycho-physiological care for high-performance athletes in Granma will be installed as of today at the provincial Sports Medicine Center.

On this day, several specialists in sport psychology in the province receive advice on how to use the new accessories, which will favor the development of sport in the territory.

When explaining how the equipment works, Cesar Montoya, deputy director of psychology at the National Institute of Sports Medicine, specified that this is part of a project to generalize the use of equipment that can evaluate psychophysiological parameters.

“One of the equipment is the MultitestPC USB, with around 17 psychometric tests set in a digital environment, with a program to evaluate reaction time and equipment to measure anticipation responses, which is an important parameter in real sports situations. ”, He specified.

He explained that the other equipment is the FatigTEST that allows evaluating the critical frequency of ocular fusion, an indicator of the level of cortical excitation that sports training loads usually generate and allows us to see if the athlete is in a state of severe fatigue.