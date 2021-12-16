State University of Milagro will enter to offer the Medicine career. So you can apply for a quota | Community | Guayaquil

Of the 33 careers offered by the State University of Milagro (Unemi), Nursing is one of the most in demand. Incorporated to the Faculty of Health fourteen years ago, this career is the fastest filling its quotas each year that applications are opened.

This demand from the students and the request for new disciplines to be opened in the faculty led the Unemi directors to start working two and a half years ago on the possibility of incorporating a career in medicine.

After entering into agreements with hospitals, starting with a plan to adapt facilities and meeting a series of academic requirements, Unemi received the endorsement of the Council of Higher Education (CES) to include this career in its academic offer.

The motion, presented by Lineth Fernández Sánchez, part of the councilors of this body, was approved with 8 votes in favor and one abstention.

In Ecuador, of the 2,000 careers in higher education establishments, Medicine is one of the five with the most demand. And in Guayas, the only public university that has it is the Guayaquil State University.

Fabricio Guevara, rector of Unemi, says that they plan to start classes in June 2022 with 80 places, distributed in two courses of 40 students.

Students who enter to study Medicine will be those who pass the tests carried out by the National Secretariat of Education (Senescyt).

With this, the possibility is not only open to applicants from Milagro, a canton near Guayaquil, but students from all the provinces will be able to do so.

The vice-rector for academic and research, Richard Ramírez, indicated that in the next application, around 400 places will be enabled for the leveling course, of which the first 80 students who will pass to the first semester of the degree will leave.

Of course, those selected will be those who can obtain the highest scores. It is known that for other calls in universities that offer this career, those who have obtained quotas achieved scores over 900.

“We have high expectations with this career, we envision what the doctor of the future should be: a doctor oriented in primary care, forged in prevention, without this making us forget the need for specialization …”, indicates the rector of Unemi.

Unemi makes an investment to adapt its infrastructure.

50% of the race is designed to be practical. Unemi indicates that it is seeking agreements to promote international internships so that students have experiences in different systems.

Guevara indicates that the faculty currently has twelve laboratories that have been adapting with a view to this project. Six of these will serve directly for the practices of new medical students.

They are also working on the expansion of the classroom space and teacher selection processes will be opened, in the games that are required.

Guevara maintains that for this project of the Medicine career, about two million dollars are destined, especially in adaptations of spaces, laboratories, hiring and others.

The rector of Unemi indicates that within the planning is to receive 160 students per year, that is, 80 for each semester. This admission quota will be maintained, at least, for the first five years of operation of the degree.

Within Unemi they believe that due to the current demand for this career, in the first registration they will receive hundreds of applicants from all over the country.

The curriculum of this career includes twelve semesters, that is, six years. Graduates will leave with a general practitioner degree. (I)