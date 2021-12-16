Strange new details about the days leading up to Jenni Rivera’s death were revealed

Nine years have passed since Jenni Rivera’s death and theories continue to emerge about her terrible end (Photo: Francisco Rodríguez / Cuartoscuro)

On December 9, the 9th anniversary of the death of Jenni Rivera and the events surrounding that tragic day continue to be full of theories that reappear year after year. However, this time it was Miguel Blanco, a person who was close to the Band Diva days before his death, who gave new details about the last presentation of the singer and her strange behaviour

The death of Jenni Rivera shocked the country by the media coverage that the plane crash of that December 9, 2012. From that same day the theories arose that speculated that there was a background to his death and, on this anniversary, another arises as a result of the statements of Miguel Blanco.

According to Miguel Blanco in an interview with First hand, he was part of Jenni Rivera’s team after meeting her at a reality of talents, since the same singer selected him to accompany her in the following days in her transfers from the airport to the hotel and then to her presentation at the Palenque de Colima.

Before the accident, on December 7, Blanco would have witnessed the unusual security measures that would have been taken at the hotel where the interpreter of Neighborhood Butterfly, which later aroused his suspicions.

Miguel Blanco assured that there are many strange events surrounding the death of Jenni Rivera (Photo: screenshot / Twitter)

“A convoy arrived exaggerated patrols, but I’m talking about exaggerated. Some patrols in the hotel stayed on the street side, and others entered, they accessed the part of what is the lobby, but there is a parking lot there. Well, I was sitting just waiting for the warning to go for it and, suddenly, when I see this bunch of policemen, it was something that I was impressed and scared because obviously one can believe that something very serious happened or could happen“, He said.

He recalled that each hotel employee was called, one by one, to make a review, this in order to protect the singer.

In addition to this, both Jenni herself and her production team, would have been obviously worried by Band Diva, so much so that at no time did they leave her alone even when she had to appear on stage.

Jenni Rivera would have acted strangely in her last presentation, according to Miguel Blanco (Photo: Instagram / @ jennirivera)

One of the details that Blanco thinks is strange is that throughout her show at the palenque, the singer he never moved his right hand from his back, despite having several costume changes. He also had no breaks between the songs he performed.

At the end of his presentation, “about five more patrols joined us, but they were cars. Yes they were like about 10 patrols, plus those who joined us, “added the witness.

This would be the first time in nine years that Miguel Blanco exposed these strange events and he also questions the reason for so much security around the singer, his behavior and that of his team, the way he sang and his very death.

The singer continues to be remembered by her fans, who have not stopped speculation related to her death (Photo: M. Tulia Pèrez Bocanegra / Cuartoscuro)

And it is that after taking off from the airport in Monterrey in the early morning of December 9, 2012, contact was lost with the aircraft in which Jenni Rivera was also traveling and part of her staff. After hours of anguish, it was reported that the plane had been found wrecked after crashing.

Blanco’s controversial memories revived the theory that the death of the Diva it was premeditated, a version that began when it was speculated that he had received death threats before his last presentation.

According to the announcer Pepe Garza, Jenni Rivera asked him to interview her because she had received such threats and wanted to expose what happened before anything happened to her.

