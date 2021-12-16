Sully Díaz talks about the challenges of starring in “La carreta … el musical”

The illusion seizes the veteran Puerto Rican actress Sully Díaz when she talks about her character of “Doña Gabriela” for the staging The cart .. the musical.

Characters has done many throughout his career, but he confesses that this one in particular carries a very special connection.

“Excited, I am simply playing the dramatic character of the first work of Puerto Rican dramaturgy, because The road It is the most important work ever done ”, the artist pointed out about the opportunity to give life to the iconic character in René Marqués’s piece, which embodies a social reality of the 1950s. The play, a production of the Fundación de Zarzuela and Operetta, has a musical adaptation by Gil René, and will be presented on February 12 and 13 of next year at the Antonio Paoli Festival Hall of the Santurce Fine Arts Center.

“It is such a wonderful tragedy and it is of the moment, it is as if it were happening right now, it is the story of the Puerto Rican exodus to any part of the world to create a better life and, necessarily, that is not what always happens. As this work shows, for this family it was destruction, ”reflected Díaz, who returns to Puerto Rico after residing for about two years outside of his homeland, motivated, in part, to seek new job horizons. The actress lived for a time in New York and then moved to Denver, where two daughters of her husband, former player Eduardo Rodríguez, reside. The actress was active working on stand-up comedies and as a chef.

When talking about the preparation of the character, he enthusiastically reflects on what it will represent to embody “Doña Gabriela”.

The actress confessed that she was excited about the opportunity to bring the character of “Doña Gabriela” to life. ( Supplied )

“For me it is a great challenge and I would lie to you if I told you that I do not get nervous because I always get nervous, and especially when I am going to play a character of such magnitude”, confessed the remembered “Coralito” from the 1983 telenovela under the same title.

“Happy to suffer because I am an actress, so I go to suffering with happiness. Every vicissitude, every pain that this character has in the course of the play, I am going to give special attention to every moment ”, he highlighted.

“What she has experienced to some extent we have all experienced in one way or another, the disappointments of life. Sure, God bless my son. I have not had to suffer the death of a child or have a child in prison, “said Giovanni Marín’s mother. “But we have all suffered family problems that change us. My parents died in 2017, one three months after the other, and that was a pain that sounds common, because it is the law of life, but they are things that mark you, and all those experiences that I am learning I am going to give to ‘Doña Gabriela ‘”, said the actress, who in 2001 starred in the play La Lupe: my life, my destiny.

In passing, he shared a lesson that adds to the process of preparing to make his character credible.

“Learning to speak Jíbaro, which has never made such a character. We are talking about an accent. This character brings a specific accent ”, he reiterated, and clarified that within the dynamics of the musical,“ she is singing within the context of her pain, she goes to the song, but to the songs as an extension of the dialogue ”.

On the other hand, the artist was very excited about the return to the Island.

“I am very excited because I am with my son, with my grandchildren. I’m going to spend Christmas with them, “said the proud grandmother of Gia, 8, and Felix, 7.” For now I’m not going back (to Colorado), unless I have a great opportunity. Yes, I will continue to work all the squares, the one in New York and Miami, but I will be here. I hope to be here in Puerto Rico for at least a year ”.

Tickets available at the Ticket Center starting Friday (www.tcpr.com or 787-792-5000) and the CBA ticket office (787- 620-4444).