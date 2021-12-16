Super Bowl LVIII to be held in Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, will host the NFL’s biggest annual game in February 2024

The Allegiant stadium from Las vegas raiders will be the headquarters of Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, confirmed this Wednesday the owner of the franchise, Mark davis, it’s a statement.

“The Raiders are excited that the National Football League have selected Las Vegas to celebrate the Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024. Receive the Pro bowl from 2022, the NFL Draft of 2022, and now the Super bowl 2024 are just some of the benefits resulting from the public-private partnership that we created with the state of Nevada to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas and build the Allegiant stadium. It’s just the beginning … but for now … Las Vegas… The Super bowl will come to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World! “.

It is expected that a commemoration of the official announcement will take place using the lights of Las vegas strip at dusk on Wednesday.

The Raiders they moved to the south of Nevada from Oakland in 2020 to play in the Allegiant stadium, whose construction cost 2,000 million dollars, with the expectation that the property with capacity for 65,000 fans could host futures Super bowls.

While the venues of Super bowl have a minimum capacity for 70,000 fans, more seating or standing places may be added in the area under the Torch from Al Davis, as well as in the Wynn Field Club on the other side of the north end zone.

The Raiders They play their matches on natural grass, which enters the stadium on a mobile platform. But nevertheless, UNLV Play on an artificial court that effectively reduces the playing surface, which could provide the addition of a lower section of seating. It is also possible that the NFL can change the rule that requires 70,000 places for the Super bowl.

The next two Super bowls are scheduled to be played in the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022 and in the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023, before reaching Las Vegas, giving the game three venues consecutive in the west of the country.

The Super Bowl LVIII originally he was heading to Caesars Superdome of New Orleans before a conflict in the calendar required that the plan be delayed one year, until 2025.

This is a great turn of events for the mecca of the game, which in years past could not have commercials of the city as a tourist destination during the broadcast of the Super bowl. That policy has been relaxed with the league’s change of view on the legalization of gambling and with the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas, a move that took three years to complete.

Las Vegas It will also host the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022 and the NFL draft on April 28-30. The draft was originally going to take place in the Allegiant stadium in 2020 before the pandemic forced the ceremony to take place virtually.

Information from Paul Gutierrez was used in the writing of this note.