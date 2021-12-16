Tesla pronounces on the serious accident in Paris with a Tesla Model 3 as the protagonist – News – Hybrids and Electric

During the last days a devastating news has spread through the press floors of half the world. On December 11, a cyclist died after suffering an accident with a Tesla Model 3 in the city of Paris. The first information was most confusing. An issue that must be treated with great delicacy since one person has died and another 20 were injured of different severity, three of them in serious condition.

The first police inquiries reported a possible failure in the car. According to police sources the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light when it accelerated sharply without the driver stepping on the accelerator. At that fatal moment it hit the cyclist who has finally been killed, continuing his dangerous path taking ahead of other pedestrians who were circulating on the sidewalk at that time.

The driver, who tested negative for breathalyzer and drug tests, affirms that the car was circulating without any control. In a desperate measure to reduce the severity of the incident, tried to stop the vehicle hitting objects and other vehicles that were on the road. Finally, he managed to stop the vehicle, leaving behind great personal and material damage.

The Tesla Model 3 in question belongs to a fleet of taxis.

After having completely ruled out the attack, the spotlights focused on the car and the possible failure. As indicated, the driver has always indicated that the accelerator stuck for no apparent reason. The taxi company that owns the vehicle has already announced that it paralyzes the activity of its 37 Tesla Model 3 until the facts are clarified. All of them are part of the company’s green fleet.

Tesla spoke yesterday afternoon, informing the French Government that the vehicle does not present any fault or defect. The authorities have been quick to inform the public as the case is arousing great interest. “We have of course been in contact with the management of Tesla and they tell us that there is no technical problem to mark on their vehicles,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters.

Regrettably It is not the first time that a Tesla has been involved in a sad accident controversy. In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration maintains an open investigation after 31 accidents that led to a total of 10 deaths since 2016. Meanwhile, the French Police keep the investigation open waiting to clarify what was the exact reason for the fatal accident.