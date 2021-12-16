The amount of millions annually that the Dodgers offered to Max Scherzer

Journalist Jon Heyman reported that Angels dodgers they offered him a contract of 36 millions annual pitcher Max Scherzer in the MLB.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were the first team for Max Scherzer to see him defeated, without physical stability to go out to pitch game six of the Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. Previously, the Washington Nationals didn’t look bad, and neither did the Detroit Tigers.

The New York Mets tied up Max Scherzer for 3 seasons and $ 130 million, an equivalent of $ 43.3 million per season. Heyman made it clear that the Dodgers offered 3 seasons with 36 million annually, which would be about 108 million.

Following his signing with the New York Mets, Scherzer said his poor performance in the playoffs in innings pitched is because the Dodgers wanted to change the way they work on his body to keep him always ready.

Scherzer is the highest paid player in a single season in MLB history, the Mets are making contract history again. In franchise history, they also dropped millions for shortstops Francisco Lindor and Jose Reyes, as well as Jacob Degrom.