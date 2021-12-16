The best locations of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The latest Spider-Man movie ends at Penn Station and is where the latest production begins. nashvilledino2 / Getty Images

Penn Station, New York

The New York subway It is one of the most famous locations in movies and this is no exception. In the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home you can see the outside of a subway station and in the opening scenes of the film you can see that it is Penn Station. This scene was filmed outside the subway and bus station located on West 33rd Street in Manhattan.

Midtown High School, Atlanta

Peter parker He is the favorite superhero of many thanks to his good humor derived from his young age. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Parker is still in high school so there are scenes of Parker at his school. In real life this high school is Midtown High School located in Atlanta and is located at 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr. NW.

Franklin K Lane Educational Campus, Brooklyn

Upon the arrival of Peter Parker and MJ to the school it is possible to see the facade of the high school. This beautiful facade of this institution does not really correspond to the place where the scenes inside the school were recorded. The exterior of the building was recorded at the Franklin K Lane Educational Campus located at 99 Jamaica Avenue in Brooklyn.

George Washington Bridge, New York

Another bridge that makes an appearance in the film is the George Washington Bridge, which connects the island of Manhattan with New Jersey City. This bridge is the scene of the fight between Spider-Man and some villains from other universes like William Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Alfred Molina’s Doc Octopus. This long-awaited battle takes place on the George Washington Bridge so we are sure it will become one of the tourist destinations that fans will love.

The magic inside the studio

In addition to the urban locations within New York, most of the magic seen on screen is recorded inside a studio where spectacular environments are created. Among the locations that were created digitally are the Statue of Liberty, the interior of a subway tunnel and even the home of Doctor Strange. So if you’re ready to enter the spectacular multiverse of Spider-Man: No Way Home Remember that you can go see the movie in theaters or visit the special locations in New York City.