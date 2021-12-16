The chairman of the US Federal Reserve does not see cryptocurrencies as a problem for financial stability despite being “risky”

Jerome Powell also believes that stablecoins could be part of the financial system if they were to be regulated.

The president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, considers that, “for the moment”, cryptocurrencies do not represent a problem for the financial stability of the markets.

However, he cataloged “speculative” to these types of assets. “I believe that they are risky, [ya que] they are not backed by anything. And I think there is a significant consumer problem for those consumers who may or may not understand what they are getting, “Powell said Wednesday.

At the same time, the head of the Federal Reserve considers that ‘stablecoins’ (‘stable cryptocurrencies‘) have potential and showed his support for the initiative of the Biden Administration, which urged the US Congress to pass legislation requiring banks to issue stablecoins supervised by federal banking regulators.

The ‘potential’ of ‘stablecoins’

Stablecoins are tokens whose value is associated with a fiat currency like the US dollar and are managed by a company, which acts as a central entity. The token known as tether, among others, falls into this category.

According to Powell, stablecoins could be part of the financial system, but only if they were regulated, and at the moment they are not.

“The stablecoins certainly can be useful and efficient as part of the financial system serving the consumer if they are properly regulated, “said Powell.” They have the potential to scale, especially if they are associated with one of the large existing technology networks, “he concluded.

