The curtain falls for Flow La Movie, legend of reggaeton and Caribbean music

Hit her with I threw you away, The Jeeppeta, The baby Y Wow remix, and he was in post-production on his first movie, Burundanga, but fate prevented him from surpassing the ceiling that he built from the rhyme and the console.

Jose Angel Hernandez, better known as Flow La Movie, whose base of operations was in Orlando, Florida, had a flow that allowed him to transform track classics on global hits, as it happened with I threw you away.

The song, born from the lyrics of Magic Casper, Nio Garcia, and the patron of the street, Darrell, reached new generations in a collaboration that featured the rising star, Bad bunny, the magic of Ozuna and the contribution of Nicky jam.

The ball of Te Boté reached 2,000,000 views in 24 hours, which meant a consecrating number one on YouTube for the careers of each of the stars and put the bad rabbit in the sights of his next great collaboration with the Colombian J Balvin, Oasis, which projected him to global stardom.

The sensitivity of Flow La Movie As a producer he allowed each of the artists’ voices to have their space in the song without the egos of each suffering too much. Thus, an initial listening welcomes Ozuna accompanied with a piano, beats and bass, to give way to Bad Bunny, Darrell, Cásper, Nío and closes with Nicky Jam.

What’s more, Flow La Movie consolidated a base with bass and programming what did of I threw you away, a song of spite to surrender to the perreo while remembering the pains of bad loves.

In terms of streaming, the song is an unavoidable classic of the playlists from Spotify Y Apple Music linked to the genre, and maintains the bar as one of the most danced on the tracks for its combination of dembow, lyrical and rhythm.

The success of reproductions on the main platforms of this success could eclipse Flow La Movie: I threw you away featured a remix that was added Anuel AA in 2019, considered the version of the versions of success.

But as a magician with one more trick in his cup, the union of all the powers of reggaeton, with Darrell, Mike Towers, Anuel AA, Juanka, Nío García and Bray, they moved a pandemic summer with The Jeepeta.

Arrebatao ‘turning’ in the jeepeta, the hook that defines the song tells of an afternoon of jangueo while drugs and women pass in front of the car. The song, more of 2019 than of 2020, rose like a rocket in the charts of streaming and it was number 1 in Spain during the first wave of the virus.

Flow La Movie died with his family in a plane crash. (Photo: Instagram)

With those two hits, Flow La Movie overcame the fear of being a One hit wonder, gaining carats as a console magician while as an artist rebounded his facet as an artist began to gain weight with his own successes, especially A.M, which has more than 270 million views on Spotify.

Again, with the alliance of Nio Garcia, Flow La Movie returns with a deep base of bass and beats to pound through difficult loves. A.M It is the song of a dizzying crush that runs through the hotels of San Juan. Child It counterpoints an ending in which the lovers part, more out of disbelief than because of the end of vertigo.

Flow La Movie continued to explore rhythms to bring them to the genre, such as bachata, the protagonist of Comerte entero and Dividimos, both with the vocal accompaniment of Child, that endorse the Puerto Rican flavor of compositions that do not elude the track but that lower the perreo to allow the amacize, the old couples dance that others knew as romantic salsa.

The death of the artist and producer Flow La Movie snatches both the urban genre and the musics of the Caribbean from a versatile artist and producer who broke barriers with his sensitivity and skillful knowledge of the rhythms that built the urban genre.

KEEP READING:

“Flow La Movie” and his family died in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic: the musical producer of the song “Te boté” – Infobae

Video: Shakira announced, with an emotional smile, that she will be part of the dance contest ‘Dancing with myself’ – Infobae