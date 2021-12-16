The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís shows her toned figure and shakes up social networks

For some time, one of the new talents that has been emerging is Alison solis that with only 22 years of age has become an influencer with all the letters. This is mainly due to the fact that she has a great talent for singing as well as for modeling since she owns an incredible beauty.

Alison She is the eldest daughter of the famous singer’s marriage Marco Antonio Solis and the Cuban model Cristian Salas. Also she has a sister named Marla With which she shares photo productions for various fashion and beauty brands on several occasions. However, on this occasion, she shared a couple of videos on her official account of Instagram that showed why she is one of the most beautiful women. It is that in it it could be seen that Alison she is the owner of a perfect figure.

These clips that were published a few hours ago and in them you can see the great natural beauty that the daughter of Marco Antonio Solis possesses. For its part, the sporty set in dark tones enhanced its great silhouette and revealed the result of the exhaustive physical work that it carries out on a daily basis. In addition, in another of the videos, she appears singing, which is why she fell in love with her fans with her beautiful voice.

Changing the subject and talking about your work life, let’s remember that Alison in 2018 he debuted before the microphones with his sister Marla with the song “Missing You”. It is a romantic ballad that has the authorship of his father. In addition, it had the support of the prestigious music company Universal.

In addition, the daughter of the famous Mexican singer a couple of years ago recorded a song with her father and sister called “Where is my spring?”. This was their first joint work and it is a reversal of one of the best known musical themes of the Mexican singer-songwriter. About this Marco Antonio I affirm that “It has great freshness and movement thanks to the voices of the young women who made it a perfect match for the listeners.”