The design of the Huawei P50 Pocket leaks in official images

The design of the new Huawei P50 Pocket has been leaked in official images. This is what the new Huawei folding terminal looks like.

Despite the bad moment that Huawei is going through in terms of smartphone sales, due to the fact that they do not have Google services due to the veto imposed by the United States, the Chinese giant continues launching new terminals with its own operating system, HarmonyOS.

In this sense, if a few days ago we told you that Huawei had confirmed the presentation date of its new folding terminal, the Huawei P50 Pocket, which will see the light next December 23, now it’s just filter the design of this in its first official images.

This is what the new Huawei P50 Pocket looks like

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazar has shared some images of the Chinese actress Guan Xiaotong on the social network Weibo promoting the Huawei P50 Pocket.

In these images, which we leave you below these lines, we can see that the Huawei P50 Pocket will have a clamshell design in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a rear part where two large holes stand out. The first of them will house a triple rear camera module and an LED flash and the second a secondary screen that can be used to take selfies with the rear cameras.

In these filtered images we can see the Huawei P50 Pocket in gold color and, although its color range has not yet been confirmed, everything seems to indicate that there will be a variant in white.

Once the design of Huawei’s new folding smartphone has been revealed, we only have to wait a week to find out all the details of the new folding terminal of the Chinese firm, a Huawei P50 Pocket that can become the main rival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

