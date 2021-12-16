‘The disappearance of butterflies’ warns about future “undervalued” animal

‘The disappearance of the butterflies’ (Editorial Critique), by the German biologist Josef H. Reichholf, testifies to the reduction of the populations of this insect and warns about its future “if immediate measures are not taken”, as the author has warned in a interview with EFE.

The book carries out extensive documentation work from the notes that Reichholf has been preparing and compiling about these insects since 1958, although it does not only include annotations on Lepidoptera.

This evolutionary biologist and ecologist has studied with dedication “since childhood” the different animals, plants and landscapes that make up the ecosystems of his native Germany, but also those of other places.

In the case of butterflies, however, he describes this research as “a sad task” due to “the great loss” both in terms of volume of individuals and of subspecies that are progressively being produced, as he claims to have been able to “prove from first hand”.

In his youth, he has assured “I witnessed a richer nature, full of butterflies, with birds singing all summer and flowers of all colors that dotted the meadows”, but that bucolic image has been losing brightness with the passage of time. years and the human impact on the environment.

For this reason, he considers it “more necessary than ever” to warn about the future of these insects, by ensuring that if young generations face the current situation and take measures in this regard, the changes and losses to come “will reduce their severity.”

In this sense, ‘The disappearance of butterflies’ is a wake-up call that aims to “increase interest and promote actions for the conservation of this undervalued insect.”

Reichholf states that “except where economic factors are involved, as in the case of bees”, many insects are in fact undervalued but, when it comes to butterflies, there are “economic, ecological and aesthetic interests” to demand a greater respect for them.

Among the measures he calls for are those related to limiting global warming, something that must be done “immediately” even if it is “a long-term task.”

However, “we are too far from achieving even those initial changes”, he lamented, since “many times it is decided without public consent, due to the privilege that certain groups enjoy” and that allow “small groups” of people to obtain benefits. power while the rest of citizens “bear the burden of pollution, damage to nature and loss of quality of life.”

In the opinion of this biologist, the intensive and industrial use of livestock and agriculture is the main culprit for the general decline in butterflies, since “overfertilization or eutrophication reduces the variety of food plants” and also “the effects worsen because of the enormous amount of pesticides applied. “

Reichholf directly accuses the EU agricultural policy of favoring this mass production “instead of prioritizing quality and better environmental practices”, which has led to “the destruction of most of the ecological structures in the landscape and their replacement. by homogeneous fields of crops “.

For this reason he believes that “only where natural conditions are opposed to an easy homogenization will there be something more of nature” and in that sense he has assured to trust more in countries like Spain, where the conservation of biodiversity “will be done better than it has been. made in Germany”.

Josef H. Reichholf was director of the department of vertebrates at the Munich State Zoological Collection and professor of Ecology and Conservation of Nature at the Technical University of that city.