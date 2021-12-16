The FIA ​​recognizes that what happened in Abu Dhabi tarnishes the image of F1

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) regretted this Wednesday that the outcome of the Formula 1 World Cup has led to a great and controversial discussion that tarnishes the image of this sport. For this reason, he promised to carry out extensive research and analysis that will serve for the future.

The International Federation gave its congratulations to Max Verstappen (Red Bull) for the victory and to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) for his outstanding season and sportsmanship. However, the FIA ​​acknowledges that the Abu Dhabi GP has left a wide number of reactions within F1. It has also left reactions in the motor world in general, also in the fans.

«The first thing for the FIA ​​is to ensure the safety of all and the integrity of the sport. The circumstances surrounding the use of the safety car after Latifi’s accident, and the conversations between Race Direction and the teams, generated misunderstanding. The discussion tarnishes the image of the World Championship ”, says the FIA ​​in its official statement.

The world body regrets that this controversy involves Verstappen’s first world title and the eighth title followed by Constructors for Mercedes. After receiving a report of everything that happened and with the constant aim of improvement, the president of the FIA ​​proposed a detailed analysis. This will allow clarification for the future with all parties. “Not only F1 will benefit from this analysis, but all Championships,” says the note.

The FIA ​​statement acknowledges to some extent that Michael Masi, race director last Sunday, had a controversial performance. The disagreement occurred in the race that decided the World Cup in Abu Dhabi, when a Verstappen with new tires fell behind Hamilton in the race that was relaunched to a single lap.

