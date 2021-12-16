The future of the ranchera song is feminine.

The King is dead … and there is no King. But there may be a Queen, if not there already is. In fact, there can be several, since there are many ranchera music interpreters who can occupy the place that Vicente Fernández held for five decades, to become the image of Mexican music before the world.

The last public singing appearance of the great Vicente Fernández at the 2019 Latin Grammys. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for LARAS)

Vicente arrived on the music scene at the end of the sixties -after the death of Javier Solís-, and consolidated as absolute King after the death of José Alfredo Jiménez in 1973, becoming virtually without competition in the main exponent of Mexican music on an international level. Perhaps the only one who was above him was Don Antonio Aguilar, but he was much closer to tradition and his show was more familiar, so Chente established himself as a tireless ambassador.

Now, even before, from the time of Jorge Negrete and Pedro Infante, of Miguel Aceves Mejía and José Alfredo, there was a tradition of women who sang vernacular with as much or more feeling than they: Lucha Reyes, Lucha Villa, Amalia Mendoza ‘ La Tariácuri ‘, María de Lourdes -who traveled tirelessly through Europe to give recitals of Mexican music-, Queta Jiménez’ La Prieta Linda ‘and the enormous Lola Beltrán, who contributed a lot to the creation and dissemination of iconic themes of the traditional songbook Mexican and more contemporary compositions that went very far.

The sad thing in this case is that the male figures always overshadowed the female ones, not so much because of a question of talent (Lola Beltrán, for example, had a much better voice than Javier Solís and everyone knows it) but because of the machismo that is deeply rooted in the music industry in Mexico that always tended to favor men more in the realm of the vernacular than women. However, this trend has been changing over the years, with women ceasing to be comparsa, to become the singing voice.

Read more

It should not be forgotten that it was Lucha Villa who most supported Vicente’s career at the time, and many years before she was forced to retire due to a cosmetic procedure that went wrong and caused brain damage, she was the one who took him as comparsa in their presentations at the Blanquita theater in Mexico City, where Chente learned what the public’s favor was.

Today, there is a more diverse offering of authentic ranch-flavored singers among women than men. Although Alejandro Fernández would be the obvious heir of his father, the truth is that he fought for many years to establish his independent image and his style that fuses pop with regional, but he opts for another type of public, something that Pedro Fernández and Pepe Aguilar have also done it, and Alex Fernández Jr., although he sings well, is light years away from reaching his grandfather.

This is what leads me to think that the next great face of regional and vernacular music in Mexico will be female; that who will be the main exponent can be a woman. And it was about time!

There is the dean, the masterful Aída Cuevas, who has been a representative for 45 years, wearing the charro suit with the same elegance and bearing as any other interpreter of the opposite sex. The medium has been unfair to Aida, who has given the ranchera song its best years and although she is a celebrity in her own right, she deserves more recognition than she has. Or Lucero, although she only occasionally sings with mariachi— she does it wonderfully (just hear her interpretation of ‘Llorar’) but it is not something that is really a priority for her, as it was for Vicente, or Jorge, or Pedro, or Javier.

And of course, there is a figurine that is very important, that was present at Vicente’s monumental burial and that, despite belonging to another dynasty, may really be the one who takes over and leads the mariachi and Mexican music, which for the UN are the cultural heritage of humanity, to new heights; I am referring, of course, to Angela Aguilar.

He is only 18 years old, but he has the abundant charisma of his grandparents, a unique voice and an undeniable talent. She can, and surely will, carry far the themes that make up the national tradition. He can do it and with the support of his father, he has the means. But above all it has an extra: youth, freshness and naturalness that is what distinguishes true idols from those who are only passengers.

And I’m sure (and I don’t think I’m alone) that Vicente himself would agree. With him a legendary cycle closes and the doors open to a future. And the future is feminine.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO | Free as the wind and going against the current: this is how Ángela Aguilar lives