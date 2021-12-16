The harsh and mocking message that Elon Musk sent to Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have a competition for the conquest of space and also for being the richest person on Earth.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he’s trying to pressure Jeff Bezos to spend more time with the aerospace company Blue Origin so that he can make more progress, reported the Financial Times.

Musk was named the Financial Times Person of the Year for 2021, two days after Time magazine crowned the billionaire Person of the Year for his commitment to the environment and space exploration.

Among a variety of topics, Musk spoke to the financial outlet about his billionaire colleague and space enthusiast rival, Jeff Bezos.

“In a way, I’m trying to get him to spend more time at Blue Origin so that they can progress more”, Musk said in the interview. “As a friend of mine says, I should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub.”

Musk told him that Bezos has a “Reasonably good engineering aptitude”, But he added that the former Amazon CEO doesn’t seem to want to use his “Mental energy to go into the details of engineering.”

“The devil is in the details”, Musk said. Bezos “Takes himself too seriously”, added.

Meanwhile, Musk said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit in December that he tries to divide his time evenly between Tesla and SpaceX, but it depends on the “type of crisis of the moment”.

The CEO tweeted in 2018 that people need to work between 80 and 100+ hours per week to “change the world.” Musk has previously said that he has worked up to 120 hours a week.

The interview was published days after Blue Origin sent its third manned mission into space, which included Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan.

Musk and Bezos’ ventures have created tension between the pair of billionaires in the past.

At the beginning of this year, Blue Origin filed a 50-page complaint with the Government Accountability Office after NASA awarded a $ 2.89 billion contract to fly astronauts to the moon to SpaceX.

Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX

Bezos used to spend just one afternoon a week working at Blue Origin, but expanded it to two afternoons a week in September, a source told CNBC.

The contract, which NASA announced on April 16, entrusts SpaceX with the construction of a lunar lander that will take humans to the Moon for the first time since December 1972.

In the complaint, Blue Origin accused NASA of “Move the goalposts” for the companies.

“In NASA’s own words, it has made a ‘high risk’ selection”Blue Origin said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “His decision eliminates competitive opportunities, significantly reduces the supply base, and not only delays, but also jeopardizes America’s return to the Moon.”

In response to a New York Times journalist’s Tweet about the complaint, Musk poked fun at Bezos’s company and tweeted: “I can’t put it in orbit hahaha.”

Musk, who is no stranger to making flashy comments on social media, shared a picture of a prototype lunar lander. Blue Origin that seemed edited to read “blue balls”.

Musk and Bezos are not only competing for the conquest of space, but for the title of the richest person on earth, which they have exchanged several times.

Currently, according to the list published by Bloomberg on December 14, Musk ranks first as the richest man on the planet, with an estimated net worth of $ 251 billion. Bezos is second on the list with a net worth of $ 195 billion.

