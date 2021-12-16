The Italian Serie A club that may disappear on January 1, 2022

2021-12-16

The Salernitana continues under threat of exclusion from the A series not having found a buyer two weeks before the deadline set at the start of the season by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the club reported this Thursday in a statement.

The independent managers appointed in June to prepare the sale before December 31 announced the lack of suitable offers and requested a new deadline to sell the entity, which is co-owned by Claudio Lotito, owner of Lazio.

At the beginning of July, the Federation gave the green light to the admission of Salernitana to A series, but gave the club six months to comply with the regulation, which prohibits two teams from the same division with the same owner.

“Otherwise, you will be excluded from the A series”, Warned the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina.

“To date, none of the offers received for the acquisition of La Salernitana is acceptable (…), either because some of the conditions are missing (form of the offer, fairness of the price, documentation to verify the independence of the bidder. ..), or because the offer has not demonstrated the economic requirements necessary to carry out the operation “, point out the managers.