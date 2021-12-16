The Japanese giant unveils its line of electric cars

Akio Toyoda, President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, unveils the complete line of electric cars of his brand and also of Lexus

A few days ago, and after a longer wait than imagined, Toyota finally introduced its first fully electric car new generation, the new bZ4X, which is the spearhead of the Bz seriesan acronym to define the range of sustainable electric cars called “Beyond Zero”.

The SUV that was already known, have now joined another Compact SUVa urban crossovera midsize sedan and a second full-size SUV. The event was spearheaded by the President and CEO of Toyota Motor Corporation, Akio Toyodawho reaffirmed on the occasion its well-known commitment to sustainable mobility, which not only includes this battery of 100% electric cars, but also the developments based on the use of hydrogen to power the engines. “We have to reduce emissions to the maximum, as soon as possible”said Toyota’s top executive.

The bZ4X is the first 100% electric vehicle to be produced by Toyota and is the spearhead of another 29 models that will launch until 2030

But the presentation was not only a sample of the electric range, but also the announcement of the plan that includes the launch of 30 100% battery-powered models between now and 2030, and the Premium brand conversion plan, Lexuswhich will become unique and totally electric since 2035.

And as if all of that wasn’t enough for a single event, this was also the launch point for a new range of dedicated electric vehicles for different uses. Units intended for use in off-road, urban, sports and others of net commercial use like the brand’s e-pallette. The image of the prototypes combining products Toyota and Lexus was a clear demonstration of the action than Toyotaover the futuristic ads that some industry brands, but especially the known Start-up have been doing in recent years, many of which they never become production vehicles.

A compact crossover SUV, also on Toyota’s power plan for the next few years

As is already known, for Toyota the manifest commitment to produce in a sustainable way is twofold from the beginning. On the one hand with finished products like Toyota priusfeatured in 1997 as the world’s first mass-produced hybrid electric vehicle, and then with the plan to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire life cycle of its vehicles, from manufacture to disposal.

From 2035, Lexus will be electric only, for both luxury sedans, SUVs and super sports cars

“If the energy that powers the vehicles is not clean, the use of an electrified vehicle, regardless of the type, would not result in zero CO2 emissions.”explained Akio Toyodareferring to the need to lower polluting emissions from own production plants and of the from your suppliers, but also, emphasizing the importance of have clean electric power to power electric cars in the future. If that electricity is produced from coal, as is the case today in most of the world, the electric car will save on the one hand but will generate extra consumption on the other each time it is plugged into the electricity grid to recharge its batteries.

So at this stage, Toyota’s electrification strategy includes four technologies: the hybrid vehiclesthe plug-in hybridsthe vehicles battery powered and the vehicles of hydrogen fuel cells or FCEV. Each of these technologies offers a different solution to reduce CO2 emissions and Toyota is committed to all of them, because the plan is to decarbonise, using the best possible method.

The electric line also has prepared concepts such as a medium off-road and a large pick-up.

“We live in a diversified world and in an age where it is difficult to predict the future. Therefore, it is difficult to make everyone happy with a one-size-fits-all option “concluded the president of Toyota Motor Corporationat the press conference that served to raise once again the opening to other types of sustainable mobility.

