We can already meet almost the entire family of processors Intel Alder Lake-P, which will come to revolutionize the portable market, and we are talking about CPUs that will offer configurations of up to 14 cores and 20 processing threads Thanks to the hybrid design of combining high performance cores (P-Core) with high energy efficiency cores (E-Core).

Most of these CPUs were listed by the benchmarking software from Geekbench, although only that, listed, which implies names, configuration of cores, frequencies, and performance scores.

To summarize the information, we focus on the top of the range model, the Intel Core i9-12900HK, which offers a configuration of 6 high-performance cores beside 8 energy efficient cores, which curiously is the same core configuration that the Core i7-12800H and Core i7-12700H will offer, where the differences will be in the frequencies. In this case they are Base / Turbo frequencies of 2.90 / 5.00 GHz, at least for the high-performance cores.

All of this translates into single-core and multi-core performance of 1851/13256 points, enough to be up to 56% faster than its direct rival, the AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX.

Intel Alder Lake-P CPU Family Model Cores / Threads Performance Cores Efficient Cores P-Core Base / Boost Performance

Mononucleus

Performance

Multicore Alder Lake-P (H45) Core i9-12900HK 14N / 20H 6 8 2.90 / 5.00 GHz 1851 13256 Core i7-12800H 14N / 20H 6 8 2.80 / N / A GHz 1654 9618 Core i7-12700H 14N / 20H 6 8 2.70 / 4.60 GHz 1689 10100 Core i7-12650H 10N / 16H 6 4 2.70 / N / A GHz 1738 10016 Core i5-12500H 12N / 16H 4 8 3.10 / N / A GHz 1552 7631 Core i5-12450H 8N / 12H 4 4 2.50 / N / A GHz 1613 8186 Alder Lake-P (U28) Core i7-1280P 14N / 20H 6 8 2.00 / 4.70 GHz 1602 6369 Core i7-1260P 12N / 16H 6 8 2.50 / 4.60 GHz 1721 9697 Core i5-1240P 12N / 16H 4 8 2.10 / 4.40 GHz 1149 3060

