The man who threw away a hard drive with 360 million dollars in bitcoins hires NASA experts to read it

The Ontrack company recovered 99% of the data from the hard disk of the space shuttle Columbia, which crashed in 2003. In this new task, it evaluates the chances of success at between 80% and 90%.

Britain’s James Howells contacted a panel of data recovery experts to ensure that, if his hard drive containing 7,500 Bitcoins (currently valued at $ 364 million) is found in a landfill, its content can be extracted, he said. Howells to The Sun.

“I have assembled a full consortium of experts in the field to refute all claims that the City Council has said it has concerns about,” said the 36-year-old computer engineer, referring to the position of Newport city officials, who fear that the costly search operation in the landfill does not give results and that finally nobody bears the costs derived from the costly action.

Howells pointed out that among the experts contacted is the company Ontrack, hired by NASA to recover data from the hard drive of the crashed Columbia shuttle, which was destroyed during its launch in 2003. Then the company was able to extract 99% of the information . As for the British hard drive, the company estimates that, if it has not been broken, the chances of success are between 80% and 90%.

“They were able to recover [los datos] of a ferry that exploded and from what it seems they do not believe that being in a landfill is a problem, “said Howells, adding that he proposed to the City Council, which previously rejected his idea, to draw up a plan and sign a contract.

“The City Council says they are concerned about who will cover the costs if it is not recoverable, but that would all be part of a signed contract. I am asking them for a three-month feasibility study so that we can sit down and outline our plans and they can raise their concerns. and we can answer them, but they won’t agree, “Howells said.

After studying aerial photographs of the landfill, the Briton believes that the hard drive would be found somewhere in an area of ​​200 square meters and at a depth of up to 15 meters.

Costly mistake

Howells created his digital Bitcoin wallet in early 2009, when the coin was known only in tech circles and was virtually worthless. After creating his account, Howells didn’t give much thought to virtual currency again. Finally, in 2013, you mistakenly trashed the hard drive with the account. At that time, the contents of the hard drive were worth about $ 800,000.

In January, when the bitcoins on the disc equaled $ 288 million, Howells offered the Newport City Council 25% in case I manage to get the money back. He explained that in 2013 a garbage container, when filled, received a serial number before being moved to a grave and buried. He was also set a grid reference. “So I could access the registry from the landfill, identify the week I dumped the hard drive, identify the container’s serial number and then the grid landmark, “said the computer scientist.

However, Newport City Council has indicated that “the cost of excavation, storage and treatment of the waste could involve millions of pounds, with no guarantee of finding [el dispositivo] or that it continues to function. ”In addition, the institution points out that extraction is not possible according to current licenses and that the activity itself could have a serious environmental impact in the area, reasons for which they claim not to be able to help you.