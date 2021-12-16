The Mexican Tania Mendoza, actress of “La Reina del Sur” is shot dead | People | Entertainment

He was waiting on a sports field for his 11-year-old son to finish soccer practice when a man on a motorcycle killed him.

Tania Mendoza, 42-year-old Mexican actress who participated in “La Reina del Sur” has been shot to death in the streets of Cuernavaca (Morelos, Mexico), according to the media in that country.

The also model and singer of regional music he was waiting on a sports field for his eleven-year-old son to finish soccer practice when a man on a motorcycle took his life, informs Televisa.

The actress had a role in the 2005 film adaptation of Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel about the head of a major drug gang, for which she was inspired by the real story of the “Queen of the Pacific” or “La Mexicana”.

In 2010 Mendoza had already suffered a kidnapping with her husband, The local media report, stating that cells of different criminal groups linked to drug trafficking are operating in Cuernavaca.

Last October, the Mexican government reported that to date the country had accumulated 25,392 intentional homicides so far this year, a year-on-year reduction of 3.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. (I)