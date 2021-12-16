The most regular, one of the scorers and appears in the first New York title

Paraguayans abroad 15 Dec 20:19 New York City FC made history a few days ago by winning the MLS Cup, defeating Portland Timbers on the road in the grand final. Two Paraguayans actively participated in that final, but it was Jesús Medina who ended up celebrating the first title in the history of the New York team. Medina was not only part, but was one of the key and indispensable pieces of the celestial team, along with his other two foreign stars, the Argentines Valentín Castellanos and Maxi Moralez. The Paraguayan midfielder was the soccer player with the most games played in the team. Nobody had as many appearances as him, who was absent in only one game all season. He participated in 37 of the 38 games of New York City FC and started 33 of these games, having scored 9 goals, being the second scorer of the team, only behind the top scorer not only of the squad, but of the entire championship: Valentin Castellanos. In terms of minutes on the court, he was the fifth that accumulated the most time on the pitch with a total of 2,605 minutes. It is Jesús Medina’s best season since he is in New York City, the club he came to from Libertad for the 2018 season. That year, he accumulated 30 league games and scored 6 goals, making this his second best season. Since in 2019 he played 18 games and scored three league goals, while in 2020, adding MLS and the MLS is Back tournament, which was held during the pandemic, he played 25 games and scored 7 goals. Comments Latest videos

Paraguayan Soccer 15 Dec 4:55 pm Cerro Porteño's coach, Franciso Arce, continues to get excited every time he remembers the "miracle of Dos Bocas", when Cerro, in two minutes. tied an incredible game to be crowned champion of the Clausura 2021. "The times that I see, it seems extraordinary, incredible, it will mark us all forever," he began by speaking with Versus radio. He also compared that match with an unforgettable game in Brazil, when Gremio, in 2005 starred in an epic match to return to the First Division and which is called the "battle of the Aflitos", where Gremio, with 7 men and a penalty against , He achieved the impossible, win and ascend. "Something very similar happened. I have played soccer since I was 15 years old seriously and paid a little in the interior of the country, and in 35 years I don't remember. He held the 'little clock'," he said with a laugh about and also was surprised by having run about 30 meters to celebrate: "It was a reaction of the moment that commiserated with everything that had happened." He also said that they had to resort to a fact that he does not particularly like and that is that the defenders go up as a center forward when there is a need. "Chiqui" never wants to lose order, but this time he gave the order for both Duarte and Patiño to occupy the rival area. "We did something that we never allowed to happen, and destiny was written that way," he said.