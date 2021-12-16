The most sought-after tech gifts on the internet

Technological gifts for this Christmas. (photo: Objective Wellbeing)

This year 2021 has not been easy for the economy, pandemic continues to affect many users and companies especially in the technology. Companies have fought against Shortage of chips since the end of 2020. This, among other things, makes buying a iPhone 13, the latest smartphone from Manzana, be more complicated than usual.

And it is that Christmas is fast approaching and there are already many people making a list of possible technological gifts for their loved ones for being practical, attractive and with a lot of variety.

If you want to surprise someone or buy a device yourself as a reward for a difficult year, At Infobae we bring you ideas for you to consider such as mobile devices, consoles, tablets, headphones and more.

Smartphones

We have been having the iPhone 13 Pro Max, a device that if we take into account its price (more than USD $ 1000) and the shortage of chips that Apple currently has, makes it an inaccessible device for many. The same problem, that of scarcity, affects the rest of the smartphones manufactured by the company with the bitten apple.

But, if you want an Apple smartphone, you have available the iPhone 12 Pro Y iPhone 12 Pro Max. what is from USD $ 850 until USD $ 1000.

iPhone 12 Pro.



If you are not an “Applelover”, we give you the good news that it is currently a little easier to find, the Samsung Galaxy S21 in any of the available models.

This smartphone is still a good option for foodies users who do not want to spend so much.

Galaxy S21 +



For those who are satisfied with a mobile phone that is remarkable and does not force Internet users to spend more money, there are interesting options:

– Realme GT, with prices between $ 350 and $ 550 .

– Huawei Nova 9, with price of 415 dollars.

– Oppo Find X2 Pro, with price of 700 dollars.

Reno 6 Pro + by Oppo.



Smart Watches

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic It is one of those that works with Android devices, it is designed specifically for sports activities or taking health-related data. His price is from USD $ 319.

Galaxy Watch 4 (left) and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (right).

Although, if you already have an iPhone, the one with the best compatibility is Manzana Watch Series 7. The device is bigger and more powerful than its predecessor.

Likewise, you have other options from Apple in smart watches:

– Apple Watch Series 3, with price from USD $ 199.

– Apple Watch SE, with price from USD $ 279.

– Apple Watch Nike, with price from USD $ 399.

Now, we will not leave aside those who they wear smart watches for sports only. Regardless of the material, what distinguishes a sports watch is that it offers advanced GPS and measurement indicators, a very useful combination for setting up workouts that include distance and distance, pulse, heart rate, maximum heart rate, oxygen consumption, etc. Here are three options to give to a person addicted to fitness:

The Suunto 5 It is an off-road watch, very interesting in value for money. It has 40 hours of autonomy with the GPS activated and also 80 disciplines and corresponding metrics in the interface of its screen.

Suunto 5 smartwatch

There is also talk of Polar Vantage M2, another multipurpose sports car that boasts a battery life of up to 30 hours with GPS enabled.

Among its peculiarities, it has Training Load Pro to optimize the training load; and also, FuelWise that remembers to eat during a certain workout.

Polar Vantage M2.

Finally there is the Garmin 6S Pro, an ideal GPS watch for those who practice mountain sports with a certain intensity.

Also, you have music control from Spotify. It offers a large amount of information, such as wrist heart rate measurement, pulse oximeter, among others.

In terms of autonomy, it offers up to 25 hours of operation with the location enabled.

Garmin 6S Pro.

Tablets

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro It is one of the most powerful tablets in the history of the manufacturer. The device that launched in 2021 has an 11.5-inch screen and has almost no bezel. It is designed for both productivity and entertainment.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.

Another option is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7, with sound quality and a 10.4-inch screen. His Price starts at USD $ 229.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.

The latest tablet from Apple: iPad mini, is also another option, in fact we invite you to read a full note on its pros and cons.

iPad mini 2021.

Wireless headphones

The current offering of wireless headphones is huge. Apple recently launched the 3rd generation of the popular AirPods, which offer great sound but lack active noise cancellation. In addition, you have the options of AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods.

Below are the Nothing Ear (1) It offers active noise cancellation. Ideal for listening to music and making calls, as long as the user is not particularly fussy, of course.

Nothing Ear (1)



Finally, there are the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, a model that gives 10 hours of use on a single charge. It has a fast charge so that with 10 minutes, you can get another four hours of use. It also has active noise cancellation.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i.

