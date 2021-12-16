“The pandemic made me stop straightening my curly hair”: the social stigma of “bad hair” in the Dominican Republic

  • Carolina Pichardo
  • BBC News World

Curly hair

Image source, Courtesy of the contributor / Loeny Santana

Caption,

Since moving to London, Carolina Pichardo has left her straight hair behind.

In the Dominican Republic there are more and more girls with Afro hair, but I did not dare to take the step until the beauty salons closed during confinement. Accepting my Afro-descendant roots has been quite a journey.

“The one who wants pretty bows has to endure pulls”. That was a phrase my mother used to repeat to me as a child as she untangled my curls.

I complained because the toothbrush had firm teeth and she was pulling the hair to be able to flatten it.

It was the routine of every Sunday afternoon and could go on for hours depending on how tangled it was.

