The playoffs scenarios for Week 15 of the NFL

Seven teams reach Week 15 with the possibility of guaranteeing their participation in the NFL playoffs, and here we review the combinations that each of them requires

In the Week 14, three teams from the National Conference, could have secured their ticket to the postseason. However, none of them achieved the combination of results required to pocket a ticket to the postseason.

For the Week 15, the teams with the possibility of mathematically ensuring their participation in the playoffs have multiplied to seven – two of the AFC and five of the NFC– and in some cases, the required combinations have become more achievable.

This is how the scenarios look for the playoffs for the teams that are in the fight for the tickets available in both conferences of the NFL.

Aaron Jones and the Packers are currently standing at the top of the seed in the NFC. AP Photo

AFC

The Patriots visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) in a Saturday night game, showing the best record in the American Conference. New England could mathematically secure its place in the postseason with:

– Win + Loss or Draw of Miami Dolphins + Loss of Cleveland Browns + Loss of Baltimore Ravens + Loss of Cincinnati Bengals + Loss of Kansas City Chiefs, or

– Win + loss or draw of Dolphins + loss of Browns + loss of Ravens + loss of Denver Broncos + loss of Los Angeles Chargers, or

– Win + Dolphins loss or draw + Browns loss + Pittsburgh Steelers loss or draw + Broncos loss or draw + Chargers loss, or

– Win + Dolphins loss or draw + Browns loss + Ravens loss + Steelers loss or draw + Bengals loss, or

– Win + loss or draw of Dolphins + loss of Browns + loss of Ravens + loss of Bengals + loss of Chargers, or

– Win + Loss or Draw Dolphins + Loss Ravens + Loss Chargers + Loss Las Vegas Raiders + Draw between Bengals and Broncos.

Note: There are other complex scenarios for New England’s qualification to the playoffs involving multiple draws and the criterion of schedule strength.

The Titans visit the Steelers (6-6-1) in one of the most important Sunday games for the playoff scene. Tennessee could clinch the AFC South title, and with it a postseason berth, with:

– Colts win + defeat

NFC

The Cardinals were one of the teams that could not raise enough in the day before to buy their ticket to the postseason. In Week 15, they will visit the Detroit Lions (1-11-1), one of four teams mathematically eliminated from contention. Cards guarantee playoffs with:

– Win or draw, or

– Loss or draw of the New Orleans Saints + loss or draw of Minnesota Vikings, or

– Loss or draw of Saints + draw between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football team, or

– Saints loss or draw + Eagles loss + Atlanta Falcons loss or draw + Green Bay Packers win or draw, or

– Saints loss or tie + San Francisco 49ers tie + Los Angeles Rams loss, or

– Defeat or tie Vikings + tie between Eagles and Washington, or

– Vikings loss or draw + 49ers loss, or

– 49ers loss + tie between Eagles and Washington, or

– 49ers tie + Rams loss + Eagles v Washington tie

The Cowboys visit divisional rivals New York Giants (4-9) on Sunday, with a chance to secure the NFC East title. Likewise, the Cowboys can also stamp their passport to the postseason without the division crown in hand, with some of the right combinations. Dallas enters the playoffs as divisional champions with:

– Win + tie between Eagles and Washington, or

– Washington win + loss + Cowboys secure tiebreaker for strength of victory over Eagles

The Cowboys claim to play the postseason with:

– Win + draw or loss of Saints, or

– 49ers win + loss, or

– Tie + tie or loss of Vikings + tie or loss of Saints + tie or loss of Falcons, or

– Vikings loss + Falcons loss + Saints loss + Eagles-Washington tie, or

– Vikings defeat + Falcons defeat + Saints defeat + Cowboys secure tiebreaker for strength of victory over Eagles

The Packers visit the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) in Sunday action. Green Bay can clinch the NFC North title, and with it a ticket to the playoffs, with:

– Win or draw, or

– Draw or defeat Vikings

Additionally, Green Bay can bag a playoff ticket, without claiming the divisional title, yet, with:

– Draw or loss of Saints + loss of 49ers, or

– Saints draw or loss + Eagles-Washington draw, or

– Saints tie or loss + Rams loss + 49ers tie, or

– 49ers loss + tie between Eagles and Washington, or

– Rams loss + 49ers tie + Eagles-Washington tie, or

The Rams host their divisional rivals Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Sunday afternoon, and while they are not in a leading position in the NFC West, they can sign their trip to the postseason with:

– Win + loss or draw of Saints + loss or draw of Vikings, or

– Saints win + loss or draw + Eagles-Washington draw, or

– Vikings win + loss or draw + Eagles-Washington draw, or

– Draw + Saints loss + Vikings loss + Falcons loss or draw

The Bucs are close to clinching the NFC South title, automatically qualifying for the postseason. To do this, they need:

– Win or draw

Additionally, Tampa Bay can ensure their participation without having to have the divisional crown in their hands, yet, with any of the following combinations:

– Defeat or tie Vikings + defeat Vikings, or

– Defeat or tie Vikings + tie between Eagles and Washington, or

– 49ers loss + tie between Eagles and Washington

Information from the NFL was used in the writing of this note.