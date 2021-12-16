The Puerto Rican community of ‘Loisaida’ in New York seeks to save “Casa Adela”

Washington dc – The Puerto Rican community of ‘Loisaida’, in New York, seeks to save one of its last institutions in the lower eastern part of Manhattan: the Casa Adela restaurant.

The Puerto Rican restaurant, founded by Adela Fargas -deceased- 45 years ago, is a symbol of a community that, like other neighborhoods in New York City, faces gentrification and rising rents.

Casa Adela is located at number 66 on Avenida C or Loisaida, the name that Puerto Ricans gave to the lower eastern part of Manhattan, in English ‘Lower East Side’. More than a restaurant, it has been a community gathering place for more than four decades.

Its owner, who passed away four years ago, was known for feeding the neediest in the neighborhood, in a restaurant that has maintained its concept for two generations.

“We call her mother Adela, because she used to give food to the community from the time she opened until the last day she was alive. He always cared for the one without food, the less fortunate. Adela was a community leader and mother to many. Casa Adela represents our culture. Little by little they are trying to disappear our culture from the area ”, He said Francisco Gonzalez, spokesperson for the “Salvemos Casa Adela” movement, in an interview with The new day.

The building’s board – which operates under a city government program – has agreed to raise the rent for the place tremendously to $ 5,000 per month immediately for 12 months and, starting in the thirteenth month, to $ 7,000 per month. González could not specify the current rent payment, but said it has been much lower than what the building board is proposing now.

Adela’s children, especially Luis Rivera Fargas placeholder image -who manages the restaurant after the death of his mother-, have warned that with an income of $ 5,000 or $ 7,000 per month they will not be able to operate.

The community has come out to defend the restaurant, which they consider is for Puerto Ricans what the also historic Silvia restaurant -on Malcom X avenue in Harlem- has represented for African-Americans.

Last Saturday, more than 200 people gathered to defend Casa Adela. “It is supposed to be a building made to promote affordable housing and doing business at affordable prices.”González indicated.

The movement’s spokesperson, however, considers that the intervention of the Puerto Rican municipal councilor Carlina rivera and the state representative Harvey espstein – elected by the area of ​​lower eastern Manhattan – gives hope that an agreement will be reached that is good for Adela’s family and the entire community.

They have the backing of the Puerto Rican congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, who recently spoke with Luis, the son who runs the restaurant, to help him access assistance under the Small Business Administration (SBA) programs. “It is in that process. Let’s see how we can accelerate all that “Velázquez said.

Although the restaurant is outside his congressional district, Velázquez met Adela and the family. In addition, the Velázquez district – which is based in Brooklyn but includes an area of ​​lower eastern Manhattan – is adjoining.

For the moment, González said that he is betting on negotiations with the building’s Board. “We are happy that they are trying to reach a solution”he added.