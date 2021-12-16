The real reason why Vergara and Peláez seek to get rid of Uriel Antuna in Chivas de Guadalajara

Uriel Antuna is the soccer player pointed out by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez to leave Chivas de Guadalajara for a hidden reason.

December 14, 2021 20:07 hs

The negotiations between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club América in the exchange for Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, for which Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez will seek to get rid of their services in another way.

The Olympic medalist with the Mexico National Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is at the center of the controversy in the whole of the Flock after the reason why the club’s owner and sporting director are trying to sell it at all costs was revealed.

As indicated by the press in Mexico of the ‘PQ Peloteros’ program, the Sorcerer He would have had a serious act of indiscipline that caused the directors’ discomfort and generated the decision to leave as soon as possible.

As indicated, Antuna would have infiltrated a woman in the Chivas de Guadalajara concentration prior to the match on the last day of the Regular Phase against Mazatlán FC.

The record of the former LA Galaxy player cost the club 10.89 million dollars, the most expensive transfer since Ricardo Peláez is the sports director of the rojiblanca institution, which maximizes the failure of his performance.

After the business between Chivas and America is close to reaching a dead end, the executives hope to be able to obtain an economic profit from their signing to amortize the expenses and the hopes invested in it.