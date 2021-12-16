The reason why Alejandro Fernández “El Potrillo” decided not to sing again with “El Charro de Huentitán” – Prensa Libre

Chente died after being hospitalized for almost five months due to a fall on his ranch.

The death of Mexican singer Vicente Fernández puts an end to the golden age of ranchera music, a musical genre that transcends the purely artistic to express a way of feeling life, like the one that starred in “El Charro de Huentitán”, which on Sunday December 12 was turned off at age 81 in his native Guadalajara.

Retired from the stage since 2016, “El Charro de Huentitán” was considered the last great popular idol of ranchera music, a genre full of spite and evocations of life in the country.

In more than five decades of his career, his performances have accompanied several generations inside and outside of Mexico in all kinds of festivities.

During that time he also garnered multiple accolades and accolades, including three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After Chente’s death, netizens and admirers of the Mexican singer have published various content in which they recall interviews or fragments of them, during the musical idol’s career.

One of the most prominent interviews on social networks is the one that Vicente Fernández had with the journalist Adela Micha, because “El Charro de Huentitán” revealed the reason why his son, Alejandro Fernández “El Potrillo”, decided to stop singing next to him.

During the interview, Chente said that he was proud of Alejandro’s career. However, he affirmed that it did not seem appropriate for “El Potrillo” to interpret themes of the pop genre.

“El Charro de Huentitán” revealed Alejandro’s anecdote when he did not want to sing at his side. “One day he told me: ‘hey, daddy, I don’t want to sing with you anymore,’ you’ll see how ugly I felt,” said Chete.

Vicente Fernández also shared what was the response he gave to “El Potrillo”. “I said: well, explain why. ´It is that when he sang with you, well yes, they love me because I am your son, but when I have five or six songs, I see that those in the front row do not pay attention, ‘and I understood it, “added” El Charro de Huentitán. “