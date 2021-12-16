The reasons that led Orbelín Pineda to leave Cruz Azul free and without leaving money

The Orbelín Pineda de Cruz Azul exit is already closed. The celestial midfielder did not travel to Cancun for the second part of the preseason of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament, and His signing for Celta de Vigo is expected to be made official this week. He arrives as a free player and no money will enter the heavenly coffers.

El Maguito did not want to accept the renewal offer with the Machine, which was more than a year on his table, because his representative believed that had a better chance of jumping to Europe as a free player than if they had to pay around 7 million dollars for your pass. That is what has hindered the departure of Luis Romo, for example.

And this Wednesday the journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column in Diario Récord, confirmed this information. There, the reporter stated that Romo’s agent got into Pineda’s negotiations with Cruz Azul and recommended not to sign; He offered it in Spain and asked for a commission for his signing in Celta. What happened? All anger in La Noria.

“On the theme of Orbelín He insisted, without being the representative, on taking him away in search of the commission that would leave the transfer. To the extent that he does not sign with the team and in the long run generate a conflict between the board, the player and the coaching staff. Result: he leaves Cruz Azul free “, detailed Rodríguez.

The Machine wanted to receive some money in exchange for the sale of Pineda, mainly because they paid Chivas 12 million dollars for his transfer. The celestial ones expected some economic retribution, but the commission demanded by the representatives ended up with the managers renouncing to earn that wool.