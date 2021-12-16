The secret of your success

JOKR was born in December 2020 and already operates in Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Peru and Brazil. (Instagram JOKR screenshot).

The “Gig economy” had its time of glory. The financial shock of 2008 transformed a job market badly hurt by mass layoffs and bankrupt companies. And many found their salvation in the piecework they got on platforms such as Uber and DoorDash.

Driving taxis, cleaning offices, walking pets or delivering merchandise without being tied to a schedule or an office was an attractive alternative to the anguish of unemployment or the inflexibility of formal jobs. The dark side of this economic model is that it allows companies to save money on the benefits that the law requires for a traditional worker such as paid vacations, health insurance and pension plans.

And although these types of initiatives are still the source of income for millions of people, the economic metamorphosis forced by the coronavirus has allowed the emergence of a new type of business that has taken advantage of the impatience of consumers accustomed to buying online and the desire of many workers to overcome the precariousness of temporary jobs.

(VIDEO) Unicorns, decacorns, hectacorn? Decipher the millionaire world of startups

JOKR, Buyk, 1520, Fridge No More, Gorillas and Getir are some of the new ventures that promise to deliver mass consumer products quickly. And the word speed is not a simple advertising slogan. These firms promise that you will have the product in your hands half an hour or up to 10 minutes after finalizing the purchase in their digital applications.

JOKR’s success

Latin America was besieged by the pandemic in 2020 and that was when the Colombian Germán Peralta and the German Ralf Wenzel they decided to turn problems into opportunity.

Wendel had traveled ground in the creation of digital platforms such as Foodpanda, an undertaking of deliveries that shortly after to Delivery Hero.

While Peralta had experience in the supply area of ​​a hotel chain that closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Continue reading the story

In an interview with the newspaper The Colombian, Peralta said that there was not a company that was exclusively dedicated to the sale of groceries online in Latin America and decided to take up the challenge in December 2020 by launch the platform in Mexico and Colombia. Their success has been so colossal that they have already spread to the juicy markets of United States, Brazil and Peru.

But the most amazing thing is that Jokr has managed to raise investments of 430 million dollars and walks in the field of Unicorns startups, being valued in 1,200 million dollars.

Peralta believes that the difference has been made by the relationship that the company has with its cyclists and they already have 1,800 direct collaborators. social responsability with the delivery men. And although it is a little more expensive to hire people in a formal way, it is the right thing to do because the accident rate in the exercise of domiciles is high”.

Another of his goals is to promote small local businesses and for this they reserve 25% of their virtual shelves for products from the locality where the purchase is made. Sometimes the acceptance of the products is such that a food or item from an inland city like Guadalajara has ended up being sold in Mexico City.

The secret of speed

The big difference between these new ventures and those that have proliferated in the last 10 years is that They will not work with external collaborators but with employees with all the laws.

Adam Wacenske, Gorillas’ U.S. chief operating officer, told the magazine Wired that “it would be very difficult to guarantee the delivery of food in 10 minutes if we did not have staff. A year and a half after his birth in Germany, Gorillas has managed to raise $ 1 billion in funding. Most of the employees work full-time hours, have contractual benefits and receive free electric bicycles, safety vests and rain protection.

Another difference from companies like UberEats is that These businesses rent warehouses in densely populated cities where they have the products on offer. Within these premises, which seem like inert places, there are crews of workers who are in charge of the supply, selection and packaging of the merchandise. And the delivery men are at the door, ready to deliver orders in no time.

Analysts say it is a trend that has reduced outlets to buy in the grocery stores and supermarkets in cities such as New York, Chicago, Berlin, Mexico City, Lima or Bogotá. “We’re seeing it is that instant access to the things we need is an irreversible experience,” consultant Jordan Berke told Wired, referring to the habit of buying without leaving home that many acquired during the harsh months of the pandemic.

Another factor to consider is that companies that operate with the “gig economy” model are having difficulties to have enough pieceworkers interested in going out with their own equipment in the intense heat, rain or snow of big cities when there are so many jobs available on the market.

The unskilled labor market is now listed, with hourly pay in cities that can run as high as $ 18. “In that context, being paid as a freelancer without pay for waiting time is not as attractive as being hired as an employee and being paid for all hours worked,” said economist Michael Reich, president of the Center for Wage. and Business Dynamics from the Labor and Employment Research Institute of the University of California, Berkeley.

Skepticism and disenchantment

But there are those who openly express their skepticism and believe that it is a business model that is not sustainable over time.

“I wonder how these companies claim to make a profit,” said Neil Saunders, CEO of GlobalData.

St Joseph University food marketing professor Richard J. George wrote that a low-price strategy may initially generate interest but that the price factor does not necessarily guarantee that a user will continue to use the service. “Without that foundation, the long-term profitability of that concept is to be seen.”

The head of the Kearney Consumer Institute wondered. “How will they think to scale this model to sparsely populated cities.”

And although the promise of a good job sounds like music to any worker, it seems that in practice not everything is rosy. Gorilla riders have pointed out that commitments have not been kept and that the benefits are superficial.

Dissatisfaction has been such that Gorilla workers have organized strikes, protests and barricades in front of the company’s offices and warehouses in Berlin. And since there has been no possible settlement, part of the complaints have been taken to court. A court dismissed Gorilla’s attempt to prevent the creation of a union organization within the company.

Other ventures such as 1520s could go out of business by consuming their funds before attracting more capital to keep running. That company raised $ 7.8 million in seed capital in April 2020 and decided to expand from a warehouse they had in Manhattan to other parts of the city. And in September they got their bikes rolling in Chicago.

It is not known if investors are beginning to lose their appetite for the risks that represent placing capital in the fledgling instant delivery industry.

Online grocery sales are not yet outrageous, but figures suggest that the trend to shop online will continue to grow.

But JOKR has been able to ride that wave and convince investors that his project will yield juicy results.

Sources: Wired, El Colombiano, TechCrunch, Marketplace, Grocerydive.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU