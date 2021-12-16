The simplest tricks to get clearer photos with your mobile

Taking sharp photos is a challenge for many photographers. With mobile photography too, especially when the light is not enough. We are gonna give five essential tips to ensure that our mobile images can distinguish even the smallest detail.





I’ve been in photography for many years. And I’ve always thought the same what matters is the person behind the camera. I don’t care what team you have because even if it’s the best in the world, the only thing that matters is the way you look.

A good camera is only going to allow you, from a technical point of view, to be of higher quality. Nothing more and nothing less. What matters is choosing the right type of camera for each situation. That’s the smart thing to do. Don’t bet blindly on a full-format one or belittle mobile phones.

If you know how each type of camera works, you will find that most of the routines are identical. For this reason I do not like to adjective photography. I do not understand that of mobile photography or reflex or mirrorless photography. It is photography without more.



The cameras of a mobile phone

And to get sharpness, we have to do exactly the same with all of them. Some things change, but the essentials are the same. The only notable technical differences that I am aware of are those regarding bank vaults, which are a world apart.

And after releasing this spiel of grandfather chive let’s see how to make our photos much sharper when we use a mobile phone.

How to get more sharpness with our mobile phone

Sharpness is a concern for many photographers. After a while two things can happen: that you realize that it is one more element or that you obsess on a crazy level.

We must bear in mind that sharpness is relative depending on the size and distance at which the file is viewed. A mobile photo may look perfect, but it can be a disaster on a computer screen.

So we are going to explain everything we can do to achieve maximum sharpness. They are only advice, we can follow them or not. Forgetting any of them does not mean that the image does not come out sharp, however, if we comply with all of them, we will achieve the best possible result.

Clean the lens

It is the great problem of mobile phones and the one that receives the least attention. You always have to carry a small microfiber cloth to remove the grease that accumulates on the glass that covers the objectives of carrying it in your pocket, using it on the phone and so on …



If we want an effect flou, soft, we can avoid carrying this burden. If we want sharp images it is mandatory. It’s that simple. We can carry the cloth in a pocket and every time we take a photo we clean the glass.

Test our phone before starting to take pictures

If we want quality we should not run with the new terminal onto the street. Before you have to do tests to see what their strengths and weaknesses are. And if we have one with several cameras and lenses, we have to work a lot at home.

I recommend placing the mobile on a tripod, focusing on a book or newspaper a meter or two away (don’t worry about this) and shooting with the different cameras. It would also be interesting to vary the sensitivity.



Then you transfer the photographs to the computer, increase the photographs to 100% and check the sharpness of each camera. Surely you will get more than one surprise. Not all cameras and lenses respond the same.

Hold the phone correctly

Another big problem with mobile photography is the lack of ergonomics and the lightness of this equipment. It’s something that a lot of people find funny when I comment on it. I have always preferred to work with large and heavy equipment because they hold up better.

Its design is not photographic … The first Sony A7s were boxy, almost spartan. However, the latest models in the series already have a robust ergonomic grip to be able to hold it better and give more security.



In the end I have opted to hold it like a compact camera. That is, the base left hand, positioned as if it were pointing with the index finger and the right hand holding the right side with the thumb ready to shoot.

Bet on the tripod

Yes, I know, it doesn’t make sense. But if we want a clear image, we have no choice but to buy a ball joint or a mobile adapter and take the pictures with a timer. It is the best possible solution.

It is not practical and goes against the free spirit that they sell us with mobile photography. But it is infallible. The only precaution is that you have to buy a kneecap that holds it firmly to prevent it from falling.

Understand the light

If we control the light, the photos will be sharper. The sharpness of a photograph in poor lighting has nothing to do with that of an image in the best possible light. It is not a matter of having only natural light, but knowing how to read it to achieve the best result.



Good light allows native sensitivities to be used and further defines the textures of the elements that appear in the chosen frame. If you are lucky enough to be able to enjoy the light of a good flash, much better (forget about the front flash except for aesthetic requirements).

With these five tips, which we can read in any photography initiation manual, whatever adjective it may have, our photographs they will come out much sharper from our beloved mobile phone. There are no more secrets or tricks, I promise you.