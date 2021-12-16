The unusual action of a priest during Vicente Fernández’s mass that has caused a stir

To pay tribute to him, a body mass was held at the VFG Auditorium in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he was born, lived and suffered the accident that caused his death. According to People in Spanish, the mass for the singer was in charge of the priest Óscar Sánchez Barba, who recalled some values ​​of El charro de Huentitán.

Everything happened normally, although the priest revealed that the interpreter of “El Rey” wanted applause and songs at his funeral, therefore, at the end of the mass, Sánchez took off his cassock and put on a charro suit! ! But he did this because the priest is also part of the Guadalajara Mariachi Association and, after changing his outfit, he joined the musicians to be able to fulfill the last will of the representative of vernacular music.

This action caused a stir and the video, which was released by various social networks and local media, has gone viral due to the expectation that the priest, who was a close friend of the ranchera music interpreter, wanted to pay him a musical tribute.