The wonderful days of Jacky Bracamontes and Adamari López in Israel

Latin talent stood out not only on the catwalk of the Miss Universe pageant, but also outside of it. Jacky Bracamontes for the second time was the star host of the beauty event, while her Puerto Rican partner, Adamari López, stood out with her surprise participation in the jury. The conductors of Telemundo, after complying with the mandatory quarantine for all the members of the contest they enjoyed the wonders that Israel offers. During their stay, the Latin duo shared all the experiences they lived and took advantage of to share with their fans the moments with the most exclusive faces of the fashion world such as Adriana Lima, Rena Sofer, Marian Rivera, Iris Mittenaere and Lori Harvey. Jacky and Adamari also enjoyed the benefits offered by the nature of Israel and without losing the style they covered their bodies with the minerals of the mud taken straight from the Dead Sea. In addition, both drivers showed that they are in their best moment and showed off their great style with a parade of lookzasos. The edition number 70 This recognized event was the stage in which the representative debuted with her participation. Mexican Debora Hallal, who from the first appearance raised the name of Mexico and captured all eyes with his traditional suit. The winner of last year’s contest, Andrea Meza, it was also present on Israeli lands. Before saying goodbye to her reign and passing the title, the Mexican struck once again with her beauty and impeccable style by awarding the crown to the winner of this edition. The new Miss Universe 2021 was the beautiful representative of India Hanraaz Sandhu. The 21-year-old contestant became the third representative from India to be crowned, not only for her beauty, but also for her charisma, wit and tenacity.

