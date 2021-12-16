Theaters in London and NY deal with new COVID outbreaks | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) – Many stages on Broadway and the West End have been forced to drop the curtains yet again as the theater community grapples with coronavirus outbreaks and its variants, temporarily shutting down everything from the new London staging of ” Cabaret ”starring Eddie Redmayne, to the mighty“ Hamilton ”in New York.
“At the end of the day, we will follow science and science will say, ‘You must close this show,'” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin told The Associated Press on Thursday. “We anticipated that because we were told all the time that if more people didn’t get their vaccines, new variants and new cases of those variants would arrive. And guess what? It’s called omicron ”.
On Broadway, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” canceled its Wednesday matinee, “Tina” canceled two shows on Wednesday, and “Hamilton” canceled all performances through Friday night. “Ain’t Too Proud” canceled its Tuesday performance and “Freestyle Love Supreme” two performances. “Mrs. Doubtfire, ”which has just opened and has been in the dark since Sunday, was planning to resume its duties on Thursday.
“We still had five of the 32 shows with a performance canceled yesterday, which says the other 27 were running and the protocols are working,” said St. Martin, noting that many productions perform daily COVID tests on their staff.
“If someone tests positive, even if it is a false positive, they are not allowed to continue and potentially infect everyone else. That should be a reason for safety and comfort, not only for the community, but also for our viewers ”.
Mary McColl, executive director of the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents actors and stage managers, said the cancellation of shows means Broadway producers are taking cases seriously and acting appropriately.
“The fact that the performances are paused shows that producers and unions are on the alert,” McColl said in a statement. “For that, security protocols must exist, and this shows that they are working.”
During the more than 18 months that Broadway was closed, many theaters adjusted to the circumstances by adding rigorous COVID testing and installing portable fans and air filters with MERV-13 or HEPA technology. But vintage theaters are especially risky when it comes to broadcasting, with tight backstage spaces and staff often crowding together. St. Martin said a reinforcement campaign is in the works.
London’s skyrocketing rate of coronavirus cases, driven by the omicron variant, is also prompting a slew of cancellations in the West End, the city’s theater district.
It’s a huge blow to the theater sector in both cities, which have recently resurfaced after more than a year of lockdown and are counting on the proceeds of the Christmas season.
UK shows such as “Hamilton,” “The Lion King,” “Life of Pi,” “Come from Away,” and “Matilda the Musical” canceled one or more shows this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Others have gone further: the National Theater canceled “Hex” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” for the next two weeks “due to illness in the company.”
Donmar Warehouse canceled presentations of “Force Majeure”, about an avalanche and its aftermath, until December 29, after several members of the company tested positive.
“It is sadly ironic that we should cancel the performances of this brilliant and fun show entitled ‘Force Majeure’ due to a… force majeure event,” said Artistic Director Michael Longhurst.
Shows that stay open fear that the audience will stay away after public health authorities warned people to reduce socialization to help curb the spread of the omicron.
With the new rules that went into effect this week in London, theater-goers must show a negative coronavirus test or proof of vaccination to be admitted. At “Cabaret,” the rules were even stricter: All attendees, even those who were fully vaccinated, were required to show a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater.
In New York, the rules have been tightened for children and opera goers: All children ages 5 to 11 must now show proof that they received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to attend. a Broadway show and must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. If the child was vaccinated less than 14 days before the performance, they must also provide a negative COVID test.
And the Metropolitan Opera will require from January 17 that the audience and its employees have received booster doses against COVID-19. The company said that anyone who is not yet eligible to receive a booster injection will have a two-week grace period after they are eligible.
Lawless reported from London.
