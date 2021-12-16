They assassinated Tania Mendoza, protagonist of the film “La mera reina del Sur”

They assassinated Tania in Cuernavaca, Morelos (Photo: Instagram/@tania.mendoza.7739814)

The afternoon of last Tuesday, December 14 they assassinated the actress Tania Mendoza in Cuernavaca, Morelos; died after being shot several times in the chest.

It was around 6:30 p.m., when the artist was waiting for her 11-year-old son after his soccer training at the Felinos Sports Unit. Some people on a motorcycle approached Tania carrying firearms, after shooting at her they fled without anyone being able to stop them. Immediately, the state police started an operation to locate the aggressors, although for now there are no reports of people arrested in this case.

The attack was witnessed by her little one and by some parents who were also waiting for other children and quickly ran in different directions to take cover. So far the status of his son is unknown, who may have stayed with his father Rafael Sanchez Rojas, which was in charge of recognizing the body of his wife.

The protagonist of the film The very queen of the South She had already been a victim of crime before, as her husband, her son and she were kidnapped in 2010In addition, the news came out that on several occasions she received death threats where they warned the famous woman to go live outside the state where she had her home and also stole her belongings and one of her cars.

The artist had already been a victim of crime (Photo: Instagram/@tania.mendoza.7739814)

Before the event, The artist filed a complaint with the Deputy Attorney General for Investigations of the then Attorney General’s Office of Morelos and Mendoza reported that she and her family were inside their business (a car wash), when three subjects covered with their faces and dressed in black entered armed and took them to a house where they were deprived of their freedom.

In that place they were threatened and asked for a sum of money and warned that if they did not comply they would be killed but hours later they were left in a “golf cart” in an unknown place.

Various users were present with comments and had different reactions to the news of her death: “It can’t be, how could she be killed”, “Rest in peace Tania Mendoza”, “Other femicide“, “Hopefully justice is done”, “What a disgrace, poor family. Previously threatened and the authorities never act and unfortunately today is too late ”,“ Another great tragedy, I still don’t believe it ”, “How sad to see this kind of thing”. While the educational center where Tania’s son studies, he sent his condolences to his family and was highly criticized by Internet users.

Tania Mendoza was an actress, model and singer of regional Mexican music and I had a 20-year career. He became known mainly for his participation in the aforementioned film The very queen of the South in 2005 where he shared credits with Jorge Ortin, Toño Infante and Rafael Goyri; the story was based on the life of a drug dealer named Teresa Mendoza placeholder image.

Tania Mendoza was recognized for her participation in the film “La mera reina del Sur” (Photo: Twitter)

Similarly, Mendoza ventured into music and recorded approximately five albums entitled They did not call us, I woke up in your arms, Treacherous blow, Blood on the stones and I changed you. He was also part of a play where he acted alongside Angélica María; in 2001 he shared credits with Eugenio Derbez in the television program Girlfriend and was able to participate in the renowned series Woman real life cases.

