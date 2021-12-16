They claim that Raphy Pina would have bought pistols when it was already illegal for him to have them | Federal

The music producer Rafael Antonio “Raphy” Pina Nieves would have bought the two pistols that are the protagonists of his current federal indictment after 2015, the year from which he was unable to carry firearms by federal provision.

Pina Nieves was indicted in August 2020 by a federal Grand Jury of two counts for possession of an illegal weapon, since the law stipulates that a federal convict cannot carry arms and the producer had pleaded guilty to mortgage fraud in 2015, as well as well as a charge for illegal possession of an automatic firearm. Each charge exposes you to ten years in prison.

According to testimony from Bryce Ziegler, a forensic examiner at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), a trace of a Smith & Wesson SV 40 revealed that the pistol had been sold twice in 2017, but was recovered in Puerto Rico on April 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Glock 19 came from Austria and was sold on February 21, 2016. “Both the store and the buyer were from Ohio,” according to Ziegler, who added that the weapon had been modified to make it an automatic pistol.

Automatic pistols fire as long as the trigger is held and you have bullets.

In an operation on April 1, 2020, FBI agents found a hidden room in the main room of a residence in the Caguas Real urbanization, which is awarded to Pina Nieves, which contained both pistols and around 526 ammunition, among others. goods.

Ziegler noted that both pistols were working when tested in the FBI laboratory.

They seek to tie it to the property

In the first part of the third day of the trial against Pina Nieves, singer Natti Natasha’s partner, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office focused on proving that the house raided in Caguas was his property, in order to tie him to the weapons that were found inside in a vault.

The reason for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to inquire about these details that seem miniscule is that when the FBI raided the house, Pina Nieves was not there.

Along these lines, he is accused of “constructive possession” of firearms, since he did not physically carry them and therefore the Prosecutor’s Office must prove that Pina Nievas was the one who had control over those weapons.

It was expected that later, the puppeteer Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, manager of the character La Comay, would sit down to testify, and the recordings of telephone calls in which Pina Nieves would have accepted that the house in Caguas – where the weapons were found would be revealed – was his, as were the items inside. However, the trial came to an end shortly before 4 pm due to an unspecified situation.

The first witness to sit on the bench was Rey De León, who notarized in 2004 the deed of sale of the house of Pina Nieves in Caguas.

De León, when asked by federal prosecutor José Ruiz, indicated that the music producer assumed a mortgage of $ 492,000, at 6.75% interest, although the established value of the mortgage on the day of the transaction amounted to $ 469,831 and that the buyer of the house it was actually Omar Rodríguez Vázquez.

The witness pointed out that nowhere in the deed was it established that, after selling the property, Pina Nieves would continue with the mortgage payments, utilities or anything related to the house.

However, one of Pina Nieves’ lawyers, María Domínguez Trujillo, questioned whether there was any irregularity with the transaction because, as both names are in the document, “if Omar Rodríguez does not pay his mortgage, Mr. Pina has the responsibility to pay it and if he didn’t, the credit would be ruined ”, to which the witness responded in the affirmative.

“The situation is yes, because the law of Puerto Rico indicates that the payment can be made by a third party,” said De León.

However, the prosecutor Ruiz asked the witness if he would have notarized the document if he had known that Rodríguez Vázquez never actually intended to pay the mortgage on the house.

“No, because the document before me is a sale where all the requirements have to be met,” said De León.

By law, a notary cannot certify a document that is based on false premises. Domínguez Trujillo, for his part, questioned the witness if the premises on fraud or lack of intention of Rodríguez Vázquez raised by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office were or seemed true at the time of the transaction and the witness indicated that they were not.

The fourth witness of the day, Francisco Martínez Calderón, who is a legal assistant at Oriental Bank, stated that on May 30, 2019, the mortgage was paid off by means of a manager’s check for a total of $ 368,455.78 and the deed of sale that fixed Rodríguez Velázquez as the main debtor of that property was not part of the documents that were in his possession.

Part of Pina Nieves’ defense lies in the fact that this is no longer the musical producer’s main residence because he lives in Ciudad Jardín, in Gurabo.

The other two witnesses, Mayté Olivero, financing manager at Gómez Hermanos Kennedy, and Ricardo Tricoche, Global Mattress service manager, were seated to testify about the checks made out to Pina Nieves at the time, which involved showing that he had access to that notebook and bank account.

Olivero, specifically, spoke of the rental of a white Lamborghini Urus of 2019, made on December 22, 2018 and the purchase of a Bentley Bentayga on June 20, 2021.

The trial takes place in the Federal Court, in Hato Rey.