They propose to nominate a cardiologist from La Rioja to the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine

The University of La Rioja (Unlar) proposed that the prestigious Argentine cardiologist Luis de la Fuente, 89, be nominated by Argentina as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine since “he is a world reference” and he was the one who founded with René Favaloro his institute in Buenos Aires.

The proposal was brought by the rector of Unlar, Fabian Calderón, to the governor of La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, so that he has the presidential endorsement of the nomination

Pediatrician Daniel Quiroga, who will soon assume the rectory of UNLaR, told the local press that “it is a timely proposal for an illustrious Riojan such as Dr. De la Fuente.”

“He is an internationally recognized doctor for being the world pioneer in invasive cardiology (since 1962), interventional cardiology (in 1965) and biointerventional cardiology (in 1999)”.

Quiroga also highlighted that De La Fuente collaborated directly with Dr. René Favaloro to found the Instituto de Cardiología Modelo that bears his name

The Superior Council of Unlar based the resolution at the time on “its relevant merits and its fruitful trajectory at the service of science and world society”.

Calderón said that “what we seek from the university is to motivate our request through the necessary steps, with provincial and national authorities.”

“What we have asked the governor is to send the resolution to the president so that he can also accompany us with his endorsement before the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences,” said the rector.