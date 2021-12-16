This is how a network that mobilized a trailer with migrants who crashed in Chiapas operates and how this generates large profits for coyotes – Prensa Libre

Milenio reported that there was not one, but three trailers that would illegally transport some 300 Central American migrants from the border with Guatemala to the United States.

A week has passed since the traffic accident that caused the death of more than 50 migrants who were moving in a trailer and every day new details of the tragedy come out, which also left dozens of injured.

It should be noted that at the end of the day, only one of the automobiles crossed Chiapas, another never left the meeting point, and the third was the one that overturned on the Tuxtla-Chiapa de Corzo highway.

According to videos of the surveillance cameras of the Chiapa de Corzo Collection Office and testimonies collected by Milenio, they reveal the existence of a convoy of vehicles equipped for the illegal trafficking of persons, as well as the way of operating of a criminal network that would generate large profits and that on Thursday, December 9, he crossed the road in broad daylight and under the gaze of federal authorities.

The publication adds that the migrants would have entered Mexico walking through Gracias a Dios, a small town 1.8 kilometers from Carmen Xhán, in Chiapas.

Once they crossed the border, they traveled in a small truck to be transferred to a larger warehouse in another city, the name of which the witnesses cannot remember, but for the time traveled of an hour and a half – according to the same testimonies – it could be San Cristóbal of the houses.

Camera footage shows the exact moment when a first trailer crosses at 3:14 p.m., and a second vehicle passes a minute later.

Both cars adapted with five vents in the roof of the box.

In another recording, two vans of the National Institute of Migration (INM) that were in the toll booth and that crossed approximately one hour after the second trailer can also be seen.

Narrates what happened

Mateo Castillo, originally from Quiché, crossed the border accompanied by his brother and confirms the existence of a third trailer, and is in charge of rebuilding the route that would have California as its final destination.

“They counted, they placed us in the trailer and we go a number, but a trailer did not arrive, three were going to leave and they piled us into two trailers, and most of them could no longer sit. Only those who entered last sat down, ”he recalled.

He added to Milenio: “From there we go back out and they put us in another warehouse, and in that warehouse we wait for the trailers; They load up and we left at 2 in the afternoon ”.

Criminal band

The criminal gang would be made up of four or five people, whom he said he did not recognize, while The trip to the United States would cost between Q105 thousand and Q55 thousand 500, an amount that would be paid once crossing the border with the United States.

Transporting some 300 migrants would make huge profits for the criminal structure that mobilized them.

Alfonso Sacarías, also from Guatemala, is another migrant who gave his testimony to Milenio and confirms that there were at least 290 people who would board the vehicles.

He was traveling on a bus in Chiapa de Corzo and met his companions at that winery. Then he is in bed at the Jesús Gilberto Gómez Maza Hospital and is one of the 30 patients who will be operated on this weekend.

“I remember when the truck went sideways, after a few seconds I lost consciousness, and when I felt I was buried, I was wounded I was seeing the dead and that’s what I remember, people trying to get me out and many who were dead.”

Consulted medical personnel, detail that the box of the overturned trailer in Chiapa de Corzo was adapted with five respirators on the roof, and that most of the deaths would have been caused by the impact and speeding; “There were windows on the roof, so to speak, like a skylight to let the air in,” said Luis Eduardo Hernández, a Red Cross paramedic from Tuxtla, who treated the victims.

“A person supports dry braking at 65 kilometers per hour, it is the maximum, and the trailer went much faster, and those who survived, it sounds ugly, but it was because the corpses cushioned them,” explained the professional.

Milenio indicated that Mateo’s destination was in Oakland, California, but he needed 2,554 kilometers to get there, he was trapped between the bodies and was one of the 114 injured from the accident who were treated by the state government; his brother, with whom he was traveling, has already been returned to Guatemala.

“At the time I got on the trailer, I sensed that this was going to happen because it was very crowded, only a few people could sit down,” he recalled.

Information taken from Milenio