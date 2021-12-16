This is how Miami plans to become the cryptocurrency capital of the United States | Univision News Edicion Digital

Read transcript

man threw her to the ground,hit and stole her purse.borja: wave of violence thatdoes not stop. a lot of attention yesyou live in miami because you couldreceive extra money thank youto cryptocurrencies.the mayor francisSárez wants to distribute thecryptocurrency serviceamong its residents plansconvert the millions ofcreated this virtual currencyinto a bitcoin dividend.carolina: we connect ini live with mayor franciswe want miami to be thecryptocurrency capital.Mayor Sarez: Usingan application.we have also seen a greatprofit, from the initiative ofmiami coin has achievedaccumulate more than $ 20,000,000in benefits in the city ofmiami. we are applying apercentage of return onthe funds invested and thatit will be distributed to everyoneMiami residents whothey are registered voters.we have more than 200,000registered voters in theMiami city, and what I knowapply for a walletdigital, they will receive yourbitcoin bucket foruse as they wish.Borja: I know that this of thecryptocurrencies, there are people inhouse that I don’t understandvery well. we are going to landthe information. How aMiami resident is going toMayor Sarez: You have tocheck in. obviously hasto live in the city ofMiami, and we are workingwith several compías that goto offer a walletdigital, they are going to have toopen an account, adigital wallet and sosoon we have connected theperson with your information,with the digital wallet,we can distribute. we gotime had to waittime would haveMayor Sarez: we likegovernment. we are giving topay mines and taxes.but I think thetechnology at this timeexists for merchantssmall can accept miamicín or bitcoin forcommon and current purchases.has not yet seen onefast way but i thinkthis coming year 2022 let’s goLet’s see more use ofthese cryptocurrencies, not justto hold its worth inagainst the distribution ofvalue of the olar. but alsowe are going to see a lot more thingshow did you explain yourself,using cryptocurrencies.borja: miami as always to