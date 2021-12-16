This is how Salma Hayek remembered Carmen Salinas and Vicente Fernández | PHOTO

Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who recently starred in productions like “House of gucci“Or”Eternals”, He did not forget his people and dedicated a couple of messages to Carmen Salinas placeholder image Y Vicente Fernandez, who passed away a few days ago.

Through your official account InstagramThe Veracruz interpreter lamented the death of both celebrities and fondly remembered each one by dedicating a message to them.

Salma dedicates emotional messages to Vicente and Carmelita

“How are we going to miss our Carmelita. How many laughs and how many memories. Rest in Peace the Great Carmen Salinas, “wrote the jarocha in one of her posts, where she shared a photo of the leading actress when she was young.

On the other hand, Salma shared a video where Don “Chente” appears interpreting “But I’m still the king” and added some words for his family, to whom I wish a speedy resignation.

“The king of the Mexican song has left us, but long live Vicente Fernández! Forever in our hearts. My condolences to his family who were blessed to enjoy it up close, “said the Hollywood star.

When did Carmelita Salinas pass away?

Last Thursday, December 9, it was confirmed that the 82-year-old actress, Carmen Salinas placeholder image, had died after being hospitalized for a few weeks due to a stroke.

Given this, dozens of celebrities and Mexicans mourned his death, as he was one of the most beloved interpreters thanks to his work in film, television and theater.

When did Don “Chente” die?

Meanwhile, the ranch singer, Don Vicente Fernández, died this Sunday, December 12 at the age of 81 after being hospitalized for months due to a fall on his own ranch.

After this news, dozens of people also mourned his death, as he was the last Mexican mariachi who was still alive.

