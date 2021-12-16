This is how the Mexican child trafficking network that fell in NYC operated | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Who operated the Mexican child trafficking network
The prosecution revealed on Tuesday those involved in this Mexican underage trafficking network. They are: Luz Elvira Cardona, Roberto Cesar Cid Domínguez, Cristian Noe Godinez, Blanca Hernández Morales, José Facundo Zárate Morales and Wayne Peiffer, and a Village of Brewster police officer. The prosecution calls this group “the sex trafficking organization Cid-Hernández ”.
The charges against those accused of operating the network of trafficking of minors
They are accused of conspiring to transport Mexican minors, sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit extortion according to the Hobbs Law, promotion of prostitution, use of interstate facilities to commit bribery and related conspiracy charges. In all, they face 14 charges in federal court in Brooklyn.
The Village of Brewster police officer is charged with accepting free sexual services in exchange for preventing members of the child trafficking organization from being arrested.
What the traffic network offered to Mexican minors
According to prosecutors, these individuals lured young, naive and trusting underage girls to travel to the United States offering them a better life. After selling her dreams of well-being, authorities say, she arrived in the country “only to be forced into a miserable life of torment, sexual abuse and prostitution at the hands of her captors.” For that they used force, fraud, threats and coercion.
A policeman protected the Mexican minors trafficking network
To be able to act on her own, “one corrupt police officer exchanged the honor of his badge and his oath for free sexual services, “stated the United States attorney.
The prosecution assures that the officer in the middle of all this is called Wayne Peiffer: “We allege that Mr. Peiffer had sex with trafficked girls as payment for his protection of traffickers, “said Deputy Director-in-Charge of the FBI, Michael J. Driscoll.
“The oath that law enforcement officers take states that they will serve and protect law-abiding citizens and vulnerable members of the community, not that they will aid and incite criminals who abuse girls and force them to have sex in against their will ”.
The documents also say that the officer allegedly maintained these illicit relationships with the minors at the police station he represented.
You may also like…