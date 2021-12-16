This is the place where the remains of Vicente Fernández rest

On December 12, early in the morning and after more than 100 days in hospital, fighting a Guillain-Barré syndrome, the 81-year-old body of Vicente Fernández stopped working to become a legend. A few days after the hard moment, images of the place where his remains rest came to light, in the place that El Charro himself chose for eternal rest.

In the photograph recovered by the Instagram account @ Chamonic3, it is possible to appreciate the exact place where the famous singer’s grave is where there are quantities of white flowers and a small statue of the man from Guadalajara riding a horse, one of the passions that characterized him .

The last goodbye at the wake was made in front of his house, on the sand Vicente Fernandez Gomez, with more than 700 mariachis that with music paid tribute to the eternal singer who left them. From there, the body was transferred to the Los Tres Potrillos ranch. Gerardo Fernández (owner of the VFG Arena and Vicente’s son) assured that, at a certain moment, the place could be visited by his father’s fans.

Source: Instagram @_vicentefdez

On Monday, December 13, a present body mass was offered to which fans could attend and it was also allowed to be broadcast by the television media present. After the emotional farewell to the “Charro de Huentitán”, the family and close friends made up the funeral procession that accompanied the ranchera music interpreter to the place where the remains of Vincent.

Gerardo Fernández spoke on behalf of his family and confirmed that his father’s last wish was to rest inside his ranch and that “The ranch belongs to the three and it will continue to be, it is the home of all the people who want to keep coming. to know, that is why there is the fact that my father will stay here, so that whoever wants to come to visit my father, here is the home of all the people ”. In addition, the fact is that Los Tres Potrillos is a tourist center in Guadalajara where visitors can enter the intimacy of the family and enjoy the food that is served in its restaurant.