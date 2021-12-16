This is the place where the remains of Vicente Fernández rest

On December 12, early in the morning and after more than 100 days in hospital, fighting a Guillain-Barré syndrome, the 81-year-old body of Vicente Fernández stopped working to become a legend. A few days after the hard moment, images of the place where his remains rest came to light, in the place that El Charro himself chose for eternal rest.

In the photograph recovered by the Instagram account @ Chamonic3, it is possible to appreciate the exact place where the famous singer’s grave is where there are quantities of white flowers and a small statue of the man from Guadalajara riding a horse, one of the passions that characterized him .

