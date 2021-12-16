This is what Gabriel Soto said about his ex’s new boyfriend, Geraldine Bazán

Mexican actress Geraldine Bazan has hinted that she already has a new boyfriend after her relationship with the actor Gabriel Soto it won’t work years ago. The press has assured that the blonde has been dating businessman Luis Gerardo Murillo for a few months.

To this, the media took advantage of asking the actor about his ex’s new boy. “Good. All good. That stays at home and they are private things ”, he affirmed and told how living with Bazán was. “There has always been a good relationship and there has always been respect. We have been very clear that the girls, our daughters are well; and always working for their well-being is the most important thing for us, ”he said.

Currently, Soto is preparing his wedding with fellow Russian actress Irina Baeva. He affirmed that they are “advancing” with the preparations for the wedding event. “Right now we are focused on the soap opera,” he said, adding that once the recordings are finished they will focus on the details.

“We are fine-tuning details, advancing, advancing and when we finish recording we hope [realizar la boda]”, He expressed.

Finally, he replied that he sees very likely to have more children in the future. “I am not denied that and it would be cool. I am still young and I have with what. Everyone knows that I lost my mother when I was very young. So, the fact of not having a father, in those circumstances, totally changes your way of seeing things and your children become your whole life. If I have another child, obviously, I will love and love him above all things and I will integrate him with my daughters, [Elisa Marie y Alexa Miranda] and we will be a beautiful family ”, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Bazán enjoyed a vacation in Europe with his daughters, which is why he was unable to participate in television projects. “Also as a mother, Elissa was in this novel and I decided not to be in productions because it was very difficult to be in both at the same time on the forums, then who takes her to her calls? But I am enjoying this time, I have traveled a lot lately and I think that one also becomes more selective with his projects, “the actress clarified in an interview a few months ago in Mexico.