This zeppelin is more efficient and cleaner than any other transport

The future of long-distance passenger and freight transport is neither the flying car nor the supersonic and suborbital aircraft. It’s the zeppelin, an aircraft doomed for its bad press thanks to the Nazis and the Hindenburg. Now, a Californian ‘startup’ claims that its aircraft are more efficient, clean, economical and comfortable than any plane or ship.

It’s called the H2 Clipper and it can carry 150,000 kilograms of weight in a cargo space of 7,530 cubic meters with a range of 9,650 kilometers and a speed of 280 kilometers per hour. The H2 Clipper is not the only zeppelin on the way, just the latest in a long line of companies that are betting to rescue a means of transport wrongly condemned by the public impact of a legendary air disaster.

The advantages of zeppelin transport

Obviously, the H2 Clipper is not faster than an airliner – a Boeing 737 has a cruising speed of approximately 780 km / h – but what you lose in speed you gain in many other things.

For passengers, the comfort will be much greater, offering more space per person. The price of the ticket will be much lower because the cost per ton per flight mile is only $ 0.177 to $ 0.247. This is a quarter of the cost of a commercial airplane.

Front image of the H2 Clipper

For the transport of goods the advantage is the same. In fact, the H2 Clipper may compete even with merchant ships for its speed. According to the company, one of its aircraft can link a Chinese factory directly with any distribution center in the United States in just 36 hours, a journey that – not counting loading and processing times – can take several weeks by sea.

One of the factors to obtain this speed is the deployment capacity of these vehicles, which can land and take off from anywhere with minimal infrastructure. You don’t need an airport or a port. And its maintenance, says the company, is much lower than an airplane or a ship. Also the cost of fuel.

Side view of the H2 Clipper

In total, the operational cost of an H2 Clipper, he claims, is 70% lower than a traditional transport aircraft and the speed is 7 to 10 times that of a merchant ship.

According to illustrations the company has published, the top of the H2 Clipper is covered in solar panels that can be used to produce electricity and even hydrogen.

The bad reputation of the Hindenburg

The H2 Clipper uses a hydrogen cell to produce electricity to power its engines and to float through the air. Although this second part will make many think that it is not safe, the reality is that the Hindenburg’s notoriety is outdated. Although North American and European laws prohibit the use of this gas to lift aircraft, it has been a long time since the beginning of the 20th century and the use of hydrogen is today a safe technology.

The company ensures that its system does not represent any danger. In fact, there are multiple tests carried out by the automotive industry indicating that it is much safer than gasoline, kerosene or even the use of batteries, which have been shown to be highly flammable and susceptible to violent shocks.

Test firing with a 50mm rifle on a hydrogen tank

Not only can hydrogen be a totally safe gas for aerial use, but also one of the great advantages of the H2 Clipper and any other zeppelin is its safety. Far from falling like a stone in case of trouble, the H2 Clipper I could descend gently to the groundsays the company.

Their goal now is to try to get past regulatory hurdles with a scaled-down prototype in 2022 and a launch of the aircraft in 2024. Then, their goal is to have it operational for the public by 2026 and have a fleet of 100 aircraft in the 2030s.



