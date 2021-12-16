To cry! Alejandro Fernández said goodbye to his father, Vicente Fernández, with a beautiful video

“And it only remains to say that they love and take advantage of every second to their loved ones. Remind them how important they are to you and enjoy them daily. I always enjoyed mine ”. With those beautiful words Alejandro Fernández fired his father, Vicente Fernández, on his Instagram account.

Alexander left these precious words along with a beautiful video that shows moments of his life with the “Charro de Huentitán”, while “I forgot to live” is playing, performed by the two of them and which belongs to the album “Confidencias”, by Alejandro Fernández, which was released in 2013.

Vicente Fernández died on December 12, 2021 after being hospitalized due to a fall he suffered.

During the funeral acts of the Mexican singer, Alejandro Fernández dedicated a few words to those who have expressed their love for Vicente. Since the news was known, millions of people have expressed their condolences and members of the Fernández family have shared moments they lived with the Mexican singer.

“On behalf of the Fernández Abarca family, I want to thank each and every one of you for each demonstration of affection and love that you made towards my father. You I want to thank all the people who came from anywhere in Mexico and who were very aware of my father’s health. Many thanks to all the media, friends and family. Thank you also and I ask for a strong applause to the doctors who were treating my father who gave until the end to try to have him here with us. Thank you very much, God bless you and may Vicente live forever “, he said after the heartfelt words of gratitude offered by María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s widow.

Another of those who has said goodbye to Vicente Fernández through social networks was Alejandro Fernández jr, Alejandro’s son and Vicente’s grandson.

“This is the last photo I have with you, tata… We were toasting Mia’s arrival in the world… I don’t have enough words to describe how I feel…. I can only tell you that you are my idol, I thank you for all the support and unconditional love that you always gave me, all my life, and that you also know that you were always like a father to me … I love you as you cannot imagine … I always go to be missed … Now you live in my heart, I am sure that you will always accompany me everywhere to guide me and take care of me. DEP ”, explained the grandson of the“ Charro de Huentitán ”.

Keep reading: Doña Cuquita sent a message to those who prayed for Vicente Fernández’s health

Alex Fernández Jr. said goodbye to Vicente Fernández with an emotional message

This was the great love story of Vicente Fernández and Cuquita

The tender video of Vicente Fernández singing to his great-granddaughter Cayetana, daughter of Camila Fernández