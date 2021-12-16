To pay 9 million dollars, what they offer to Tigres in Turkey by Carlos Salcedo

Carlos Salcedo would have his future in Turkey although he is no longer worth the 9 million dollars that Tigres paid

December 16, 2021 · 1:45 PM

In Tigers the squad is still in an uproar and one of the players who is not fixed in the squad is Carlos Salcedo, who has shown his desire to get out of the feline painting. The defender would have the opportunity to reach Turkey, specifically to Galatasaray.

Thanks to the experience you have Carlos Salcedo in Italy and Germany, the 28-year-old defender could make the leap again to the old continent, this because his agent Gonzalo vargas He has several players in Turkish lands and could trade the Mexican.

The most recent case was the departure of Enner Valencia from Tigers that landed on the Fenerbahçe and could now take the Titan for the Galatasaray after the interest that they have put on obtaining a defense of hierarchy.

How much would Galatasaray pay for Carlos Salcedo?

The Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo upon arrival at Tigers had a value of $ 9 million, money that the cats paid in full to Eintracht Frankfurt. Now according to the Transfermarkt portal it would only cost $ 6 million, price they could pay in Turkey to take it away.

