The Dominican singer Natti Natasha, who is devastated by the death of the music producer Flow La Movie and other crew members in a plane crash in Santo Domingo, mentioned that she and her family destined to travel on that same plane.

Today is not a good day … it took me by surprise. The most unusual thing, that hurts me, is that today I was flying on that plane with my family to Miami for some commitments, “said Natasha.

Her husband, the music producer Raphy Pineapple, confirmed to the media today that both he and his wife and children were supposed to travel on that same crashed plane today.

Yesterday, Pina told the media that it was possible that the urban singer accompanied him on the fourth day of the trial that he faces on two charges for illegal possession of firearms at the federal level.

Death of Flow La Movie: best-known songs that catapulted the producer to success

“She found out about the plane and she is destroyed because we were going on that plane today, the whole family and my children,” she said this morning when answering the media about why Natti Natasha did not go to court as she anticipated.

On the other hand, the Civil Aviation Board (JAC) yesterday instructed the Aviation Accident Investigation Commission (CIAA) to carry out an “exhaustive investigation” about the disastrous accident of the Gulfstream IV aircraft, in which all its occupants died, including the crew and passengers.

In total 9 people were on board private flight number 3555 from La Isabela International Airport, Dr. Joaquín Balaguer, who left at 5:08 in the afternoon for the city of Orlando, United States.

The artist died, along with his wife and daughter, in a plane crash in the Dominican Republic on December 15.

Verónica Estrella, left the Environment to be a stewardess of the fatal accident